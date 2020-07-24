Sauk County Republican Chairman says anti-mask sign at headquarters placed without approval

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party of Sauk County said it did not authorize placing a now-removed anti-mask yard sign outside its headquarters in Reedsburg.

Sauk County Republican Party Chairman Scott Frostman, who is also an opinion columnist for Capital Newspapers, said the political organization did not authorize the sign placement. Frostman said his understanding is a volunteer from the organization likely placed the sign without knowledge or approval from himself or the Republican Party of Sauk County.

The yard sign stated, "For the Health & Safety of Everyone Absolutely NO MASKS."

He said in a July 23 interview he hadn't had the chance to talk with the volunteers in Reedsburg further about the matter.

“The signs do not represent an opinion of the Republican Party of Sauk County,” Frostman said. “We know that the mask debate is a rather contentious debate, as witnessed by the county board meeting on Tuesday (July 22). But indicating an opinion such as that, it’s not an opinion of the Republican Party of Sauk County.”

Frostman said volunteers found the sign and took it down. He wasn’t aware of the dates the sign was up or taken down.