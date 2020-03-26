Sauk County's facility dog Gino calms witnesses, victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office agreed to his presence, Hoffman started the application. Gino was obtained from Duo without a cost to the county because he is donated, which means he will be “officially” owned by the nonprofit until he is forced into retirement about eight years from now.

So far, he hasn’t had much courtroom experience. A one-time “test run” was successful, Hoffman said. The plan is to include him more often as time goes on. Courthouse facility dogs can offer comfort physically in a variety of ways while quietly sitting unseen in the witness box. A witness can simply need to hold a leash in their hand or feel the dog's fur near their feet.

Gino shares an office with Hoffman. A small bed sits near the wall across from her desk, though he frequently moves around and under the desk. The 9 to 5 schedule for Gino usually includes some down time. Hoffman described parts of his days as “lazy” and before he does the job of huddling close to a crying mother or being a steadfast pal to an upset child he tends to be “lying there like a bump on a log,” she said.

Gino helps those outside of the county offices, too. Hoffman said defense attorneys have requested Gino’s help comforting clients. Witnesses in cases such as divorce proceedings that can be emotionally draining can also seek help from Gino.