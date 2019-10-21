Sauk County will apply for Community Development grant funds that would be used to rebuild a village municipal building and create a program to aid the county’s prison inmate population as they transition from incarceration back into the community.
Community Development Block Grant funds, distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, are awarded to local governments to aid low to moderate income residents with housing needs and access to community programs as well as provide community development funds.
The County Board of Supervisors approved the application for funds at its Oct. 15 meeting. The county will seek $978,793 which can be used for up to three community development projects, according to the resolution.
The funds can be used for housing, planning, public facilities, economic development and public facilities for economic development, according to Alene Kleczek Bolin, county administrative coordinator.
The county plans to use the funds for two project proposals that were determined to be community needs by the county's Executive and Legislative Committee: the village of Rock Springs' municipal building demolition and replacement, and providing a re-entry coordinator for the Sauk County Jail.
Floods in 2018 severely damaged the Rock Springs municipal building.
The new building will be built on higher ground to avoid future flood damage. The new building will include a library, community center, village hall, fire station and a public works shop, said Bolin. The estimated total for the project is $325,000 which would leave $653,793 in grant funds for other projects within the county.
The Sauk County Jail re-entry coordinator would aid inmates who are re-entering the community after being in prison or jail, said Bolin. This project is estimated to cost $400,000 out of the grant funds. This would cover the employee’s salary, benefits and program costs.
The county held a public hearing Oct. 15 about community development needs and presented the public with plans and strategies, applying for the Community Development Block Grants.
At the public hearing, the Rev. Dave Mowers spoke on behalf of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter about using portions of the grant funds for homeless shelters and affordable housing for low to moderate income residents.
“It occurs to me in reading the criteria for the community development block grant that some of those monies are available around housing, which is a need in terms of providing transitional shelter opportunities and providing affordable housing opportunities,” said Mowers. “As the county explores these opportunities I encourage you to keep in mind both Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter and other shelters in the area.”
Bolin addressed the comments saying the issue of low to moderate income housing needs has been addressed in Executive and Legislative Committee.
“Those have been discussed at both economic development and the E and L committee, and we’re hoping that a proposal will be coming later, after identifying that as possible a need,” said Bolin. “We did also request proposals from the community.”
Other projects were identified as community development needs and meet the criteria for use of the grant funds. One project included the proposed re-purposing of South Elementary School in Reedsburg into low to moderate income rental housing.
Bolin said two other projects were identified: the building of a concrete storm ditch on North Oak Street in Reedsburg and lift station improvements in Rock Springs, again following severe damage in 2018 from flooding.
