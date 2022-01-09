Sauk County seeks partners for Badger Ammunition site project

The facility could feature exhibit areas, a welcome foyer, gift shop, cafeteria and versatile rooms for classes, conferences, and other community events, according to the email from McCumber. McCumber hopes to utilize tourism-directed American Recovery Plan Act funds from the state and the county, but did not specify how much would be available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If this site ends up costing $20-25 million, you'd have five groups fundraising," McCumber said.

The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park Interpretive Center was considered for locations inside the state park as well as a North Shore entrance site, according to the McCumber email. An advantage of the former ammunition site is that it would allow for quicker entrance to the park and attract new visitors, according to McCumber and German.

"It would be great if we could pull them in on this project because this land is at the base of that property," German said.

Ho-Chunk Nation owns property on the site and could use part of the location as an education platform for the Ho-Chunk and other Indigenous Peoples' backgrounds and contributions to the area, according to the email. No representative from the Ho-Chunk Nation responded to inquiries.