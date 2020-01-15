Sauk County sees 'spike' in opioid overdoses

Officials in Sauk County are concerned there may be stronger illegal drugs than usual in the area after six non-fatal opioid overdoses were reported since early December.

Sara Jesse, the county’s community health strategist, released a statement with the number provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The alert sent Monday noted six non-fatal opioid overdoses were treated in Sauk County hospitals.

“We wanted to alert people to this spike because, even though the numbers aren’t great, six people, that is way more than we typically see in our emergency departments,” Jesse said. “And it’s kind of been sustained over time.”

Opioid overdoses can be caused by prescription painkillers or through the use of heroin. Prescriptions used to be the leading cause of overdoses within Sauk County, but have “plateaued” in recent years, Jesse said.

Jesse noted the most common cause of overdose within the county is due to heroin “cut” or altered with fentanyl, a highly-addictive synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. Even non-narcotic substances like cocaine and methamphetamine have been found to be laced with fentanyl.