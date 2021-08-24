Sauk County Sheriff releases name of woman killed in Saturday crash

Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, when first responders arrived, they found Dawn M. Ryczek, 61, of Reedsburg, dead at the scene after she had been ejected from the backseat of a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Dennis A. Ryczek, 61, of Reedsburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight. He had been driving the Harley Davidson.

Deputies were called by multiple people around 5 p.m. Saturday reporting that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and the motorcycle had collided on State Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive in La Valle.

According to the traffic accident report, the motorcycle was slowing down when the back of the bike was struck by the front of the Jeep as McMillin drove east along the highway.

The Jeep driver, 38-year-old Holly N. McMillin of La Valle, was not injured. The SUV was towed due to front end damage.