Unraveling a long-term investigation is similar to assembling a puzzle, a pair of nationally recognized Sauk County Sheriff's Office detectives said.
Eric Miller and Scott Steinhorst on July 19 were among a team of agents and investigators from various agencies working to combat sales of illegal drugs who received the 2018 U.S. Interdiction Committee Award for Investigative & Prosecution during a trip to Washington, D.C.
"It was just overall a great experience to be able to go out to D.C. and be recognized as part of the team," Steinhorst said.
Miller said he enjoyed seeing the work other agencies are doing to take drugs off their streets.
"I'm very appreciative of the award and very humbled," he said. "It's a good feeling to do something that might make a little bit of a difference."
U.S. Interdiction Coordinator Thomas W. Padden and Office of National Drug Control Policy Director James W. Carroll Jr. presented the national commendation to a team of investigators, inspectors, agents and attorneys for their roles in stopping the online sales and shipping of nasal spray bottles containing fentanyl ordered on the dark web.
The investigation involved a former resident of Spring Green and Dodgeville who was caught selling the drugs online to buyers in other states. After a Florida man died of an opioid overdose, authorities learned the fentanyl the man had used was mailed from Madison under the guise of decongestants.
Investigators later turned up additional packages of fentanyl in the suspected drug dealer's house. They also learned the fentanyl spray had been ordered on the dark web.
The person trafficking the drugs was arrested and later convicted. Authorities found a majority of the evidence in an attic room adjacent to the bedroom of the drug trafficker's child.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the award represents more than just one drug bust.
"We as a department are honored to have (Miller and Steinhorst), and have them recognized," Meister said.
Steinhorst was promoted to the rank of detective sergeant while in Washington.
"I was leaving the White House when I got the call," Steinhorst said.
Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer said the sheriff's office handles 18,000 cases every year, and he's proud of the work its detectives put in day in an day out.
Human approach
Steinhorst has been a detective for nearly 17 years. Miller has been with the department for 21 years.
In that time, they've prioritized drug suppliers in their investigations in an effort to cut off the chain of distribution into local communities, Steinhorst said.
"In some form or fashion, you can attribute a lot of our criminal activity back to some form of drug connection. Whether they're stealing from grandma and grandpa or stealing from that house down the corner," Miller said.
Contrary to popular portrayals of detectives in movies and TV shows, Steinhorst said the reality of the job is that investigations can take months or years and involve numerous moving parts.
When investigating sensitive crimes such as sexual assault or domestic violence, Steinhorst said it's important to listen well and be open to down-to-earth conversation.
Part of being a good detective is being genuine about human connections, whether they're talking to victims of crimes or inmates in jail.
"One of the things I learned very early on was they're still people," Miller said. "If I talk to them on a level of just being a human being, a lot of times we can strike up that conversation that will allow us to move on with an investigation."
Unexpected encounter
While in Washington, the Sauk County detectives ran into Vice President Mike Pence by chance outside the White House.
"That was kind of cool. We got lost on the way out. He wondered what we were doing out there and noticed obviously that we were law enforcement," Miller said. "It was all just kind of neat."
Pence asked about their work as detectives and expressed his support for them.
"And he gave us a fist bump," Steinhorst added.
