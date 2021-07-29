Sauk County Sheriff's Office back up to two K9 units, sheriff thankful for public donations

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has two K9 units again as the newest addition recently began patrol work.

Sheriff Chip Meister said donor funds that pay for the cost of the dog and deputy training show how invested residents are in the successful operation of law enforcement.

“It’s really incredible to see the amount of support the sheriff’s department has from the public,” Meister said. “We had this need and the public really stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of that and help keep my community safe.’”

K9 units are paid for through a fund not under the constraints of the department’s budget. Taxes don’t cover the costs of K9s. Instead, it’s all donated money. The funds are held by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin in the special projects fund for the sheriff’s office, said Robin Whyte, executive director.

The fund includes money for the national lifesaver program, which provides wristbands to more than 20 people in the county who are inclined to wander off, and for the installation of defibrillators in every squad car, which have an annual cost for battery replacement.