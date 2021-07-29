Sauk County Sheriff's Office back up to two K9 units, sheriff thankful for public donations

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has two K9 units again as the newest addition recently began patrol work.
Sheriff Chip Meister said donor funds that pay for the cost of the dog and deputy training show how invested residents are in the successful operation of law enforcement.
“It’s really incredible to see the amount of support the sheriff’s department has from the public,” Meister said. “We had this need and the public really stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of that and help keep my community safe.’”
K9 units are paid for through a fund not under the constraints of the department’s budget. Taxes don’t cover the costs of K9s. Instead, it’s all donated money. The funds are held by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin in the special projects fund for the sheriff’s office, said Robin Whyte, executive director.
The fund includes money for the national lifesaver program, which provides wristbands to more than 20 people in the county who are inclined to wander off, and for the installation of defibrillators in every squad car, which have an annual cost for battery replacement.
Almost exactly a year ago, that fund paid for the transfer of Deputy Matthew Tate and K9 Jennings from the Minocqua Police Department. The cost of then 5-year-old Jennings and his crate totaled $4,000. Recently, the department added 1.5-year-old Bear, who patrols with Deputy Kyle Mueller. The cost of Bear and training for Mueller, in addition to equipment, totaled $14,000, which Meister said is the typical cost. All of the money came from the special projects fund.
The foundation serves as a manager for the fund, collecting donations from the public and investing money to see it grow. It then grants the money to the organization designated to receive the donated funds. Whyte said donations for the dogs came from residents throughout the entirety of Sauk County.
“People learn we have this fund and make wonderful, generous donations,” Whyte said. “It’s a sheriff’s department unit people are very passionate about.”
Generally, the department staggers out its K9 purchases to ensure the dogs aren’t retiring at the same time. They had two leave around the same time within the last year because one was retiring while the other dog had health issues, Meister said. When the K9 program started, the sheriff’s office had one dog, but quickly grew to two, he said.
“Obviously, there’s a need for it,” Meister said. “Ours are the only dogs in the county that are dual purpose.”
The sheriff’s office K9 units not only conduct searches for illegal drugs, but they are also trained to help search for missing people.
Meister said the donors come from multiple sources. Sometimes social media users learn more about fundraising efforts, others contact them directly asking how they can help. There are fundraisers throughout the year and the sheriff’s office solicits funds as well, he said. He credited donors for their willingness to help ensure the department can have K9s.
“I always say every little bit helps,” Meister said.
