Sauk County spring election results remain uncertain with only half of votes reported

With only half of Sauk County reporting results almost four hours after clerks began counting ballots Monday, the results in the county remained uncertain. No results were ready for any of the contested county board races as of press time.

Due to COVID-19 state of emergency adjustments, the county was not able to begin counting absentee ballot results until 4 p.m. Monday.

In Sauk County, all 31 county board seats were up for reelection, 16 district seats had two candidates competing, with 15 seats unopposed.

As of 8:30 p.m., less than half of the wards in the county had results reported.

City of Baraboo Clerk Brenda Zeman said a significantly larger amount of absentee ballots were returned than in past elections, but the city also experienced a larger than expected in person voter turnout.

"I think it was a lower turnout in person, but it was still higher than I expected," Zeman said.

The county sent out 14,867 absentee ballots prior the April 7 election, with 12,974 being post marked by the election date and received by April 13, according to statistics from the Wisconsin Election Commission.