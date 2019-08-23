Sauk County’s board of supervisors discussed creating guidelines for providing county funds to nonprofit organizations Tuesday.
An interim funding program constructed by Supervisors Timothy McCumber of Merrimac and Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac would set parameters and guidelines for the county in allocating funding for nonprofit agencies with 501c3 status, or have an IRS 990 form to prove nonprofit status.
“We go through this process every year. We end up pitting I think very good organizations against each other for funding,” McCumber said. “I think what this does is I believe makes it easier for us.”
To be eligible for funds, an agency must hold nonprofit status for at least two years, submit financial statements or audits, submit performance reports so the county is able to track the progress and use of funds and meet all application and submission deadlines.
Under the interim proposal, the Finance Committee would recommend funding allocations, and the County Board would have final approval when the budget is updated each year.
The proposal stipulates that the county would provide public notice of the funds available for nonprofit agencies.
“The county should advertise those dollars,” McCumber said. “Because I don’t think inviting a select group of people to the table is fair to any organization who might be able to provide the same, similar or possibly better service to the county.”
Any money not used in a 12-month period would be returned to the county.
Supervisor Scott Van Aston of Baraboo said the proposal was not complete and wasn’t ready for approval.
“What I see here is an extremely good attempt to get a handle on things and to be fair,” Von Aston said. “But it doesn’t look ready for prime time.”
Supervisor Thomas Kriegl of Baraboo also expressed that the proposal was not yet ready for approval, saying that Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. was the first time the proposal was placed in front of the finance committee for review and recommendations. Kriegl says that was not enough time for proper consideration.
Kriegl also said the proposal did not properly fit into the county’s budget process.
“This idea, that this is somehow going to remove all controversy about the budget, is pie in the sky,” Kriegl said. “Because we will always have some controversy over the budget, because 31 people are never going to agree.”
The board voted 14-13, with three supervisors absent, to send the proposal back to the Finance Committee for further consideration and edits to the proposal and process for allocating funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)