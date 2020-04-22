Sauk County swears in 12 new supervisors, elects McCumber chairman

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk County Board held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday and swore in 12 new supervisors.

Due to Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, which limits gatherings to 10 people or less, the meeting was conducted via a Zoom conference call. County Clerk Becky Evert swore in all supervisors for a new term, including 12 newly elected supervisors.

By state statute, the board is required not only to hold a reorganizational meeting, but also to vote for a chairman and vice chairman.

Supervisor Tim McCumber of Merrimac was elected with 22 votes to serve as chairman. He has served on the board for two years and was the town administrator in Merrimac previously.

“I’m sorry that we can’t get together to do this, for those of you who have been re-elected it's one thing, but for new supervisors it’s hard,” McCumber said. “Thank you everyone, I look forward to hopefully next month to get together.”

Supervisor Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac was elected to serve as vice chairman. He is currently the youngest board member and has served as a supervisor for two years.

“I was born and raised in Sauk County,” Lohr, 35, said. “I am grateful to be on this board, I will offer a new face and a new perspective to the board.”