Sauk County swears in 12 new supervisors, elects McCumber chairman

The Sauk County Board held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday and swore in 12 new supervisors.
Due to Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, which limits gatherings to 10 people or less, the meeting was conducted via a Zoom conference call. County Clerk Becky Evert swore in all supervisors for a new term, including 12 newly elected supervisors.
By state statute, the board is required not only to hold a reorganizational meeting, but also to vote for a chairman and vice chairman.
Supervisor Tim McCumber of Merrimac was elected with 22 votes to serve as chairman. He has served on the board for two years and was the town administrator in Merrimac previously.
“I’m sorry that we can’t get together to do this, for those of you who have been re-elected it's one thing, but for new supervisors it’s hard,” McCumber said. “Thank you everyone, I look forward to hopefully next month to get together.”
Supervisor Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac was elected to serve as vice chairman. He is currently the youngest board member and has served as a supervisor for two years.
“I was born and raised in Sauk County,” Lohr, 35, said. “I am grateful to be on this board, I will offer a new face and a new perspective to the board.”
The board elected three members to its Executive and Legislative Committee: Wally Czuprynko of Lake Delton, who has served previously on the committee, Valerie McAuliffe of Prairie du Sac and Marty Krueger of Reedsburg, who has served on the board for 16 years, 12 as board chairman.
“Serving on E&L is a lot like serving on the board in the respect that on the board our duty is to serve not only the people but the employees and department heads to get them the resources they require to set forth the policies,” Czuprynko said. “The Executive and Legislative Committee serves the board to make sure it had everything it needs.”
The board voted to delay the process of making changes and adopting new standing board rules until they can meet in person to vote. Interim Corporation Counsel Gary Rehfeldt said this would also allow time for new supervisors to review rules before voting.
The board's next meeting is scheduled for May 19, with hopes to meet in person for the first time since March.
