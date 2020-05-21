Sauk County swears in supervisors, appoints vacant District 21 seat

The seat was left vacant by Charles Spencer, who ran unopposed in the April 7 election, and was re-elected. Spencer gave a letter of resignation to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister on April 22, but did not specify any reason for the resignation. Spencer could not be reached for comment.

The vote to appoint Bushweiler sparked debated with the board, as some supervisors expressed that they would like to have the vacant seat appear on the November ballot to be elected instead of appointed by the board.

“We had multiple people apply for this position, so I do think an election is warranted,” said Supervisor Bryant Hazard of Baraboo.

Supervisors Wally Czupryko of Lake Delton countered, saying that holding a special election for vacant seats, does not provide high turnout, or different results than appointments.

“We can certainly have an election, but history has proven that having a special election for a supervisory district usually results in whoever is the incumbent runs unopposed,” said Czuprykno. “I understand the desire to have an election, but they have proven fruitless and pointless in the last few years.”

According to Evert, the cost to put the race on the ballot would be $100, as well as additional costs for programming and printing ballots.