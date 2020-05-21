Sauk County swears in supervisors, appoints vacant District 21 seat

Sauk County supervisors were sworn into office and completed their organizational meeting May 19 at the first in-person county board meeting since March.
Due to COVID-19, the board was unable to hold their organizational meeting in person, and instead held the meeting via a zoom call. Supervisors were sworn in by County Clerk Becky Evert on April 21, but were sworn in again, in-person, by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock on Tuesday.
“We’ve been playing remotely, online and I think there is a certain pomp and circumstance that gives respect and credibility to what we do here,” said Chairman Tim McCumber, of Merrimac.
The board swore in nine new supervisors after the April 7 election brought large losses for opposed incumbents, with only four that faced opposition retaining their seat.
The board partially completed its April 21 meeting virtually, by having the election of a chairman and vice chairmen and electing members of their executive and legislative committee, through secret call in votes.
The board did not handle committee assignments or adopting their board rules at the April 21 meeting.
Tuesday, the board approved committee assignments and discussed and adopted new standing rules of the board.
The board also voted to appoint a new supervisor, Michelle Bushweiler, to fill a vacant seat in District 21.
The seat was left vacant by Charles Spencer, who ran unopposed in the April 7 election, and was re-elected. Spencer gave a letter of resignation to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister on April 22, but did not specify any reason for the resignation. Spencer could not be reached for comment.
The vote to appoint Bushweiler sparked debated with the board, as some supervisors expressed that they would like to have the vacant seat appear on the November ballot to be elected instead of appointed by the board.
“We had multiple people apply for this position, so I do think an election is warranted,” said Supervisor Bryant Hazard of Baraboo.
Supervisors Wally Czupryko of Lake Delton countered, saying that holding a special election for vacant seats, does not provide high turnout, or different results than appointments.
“We can certainly have an election, but history has proven that having a special election for a supervisory district usually results in whoever is the incumbent runs unopposed,” said Czuprykno. “I understand the desire to have an election, but they have proven fruitless and pointless in the last few years.”
According to Evert, the cost to put the race on the ballot would be $100, as well as additional costs for programming and printing ballots.
The board voted down a motion to hold an election for the seat in November, with 15 voting no and 13 yes, with McCumber and Vice Chairman Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac abstaining.
A motion to appoint Brushweiler passed unanimously, and she will serve until April 24, 2022.
