Sauk County terminates corporation counsel Daniel Olson

Olson said he plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the county.

Olson was placed on administrative leave, pending the findings of an investigation of ethics and personnel complaints filed with the county and in February he filed a suit against the county, asking the court to rescind the county’s actions which placed him on the leave.

Judge Patricia Barrett determined that the court would not rule on decisions made by the county board.

“The truth’s not going away, I’m not going away,” said Olson. “There will be a legal claim filed against the county, that will assert what I stated in the breach of contract document, as well as wrongful termination suit. For those who think they have solved this issue and made it go away, they haven’t. They’ve made it worse because now they’ve exposed the county to a wrongful termination lawsuit.”

After voting to terminate Olson’s employment May 5, the board offered Olson three months of salary and benefits, stipulating that he could not file any claims or complaints against the county, said McCumber.

“It’s unfortunate, I think the offer was really in his best interest,” said McCumber.

Olson rejected the offer.