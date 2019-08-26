Sauk County will fund the Tri-County Airport in Spring Green at a higher rate following an Aug. 20 vote by the Sauk County Board that will ensure operations continue at the facility.
The board approved changes to the airport's governing rules, placing a higher funding burden on Sauk County and affording it additional oversight opportunities. The airport, located in southwestern Sauk County, is jointly operated by Sauk, Richland and Iowa counties.
The new rules require Sauk County to pay 49 percent of the airport's local budget, and allow the county to have a 49 percent vote on the airport commission.
The updated rules also require Sauk, Richland and Iowa counties to fully fund their portion of the airport commission's $30,000 annual budget request.
“It really boils down to keeping the airport down there open,” said Supervisor Chuck Spencer of Baraboo.
The changes were made after Richland County failed to contribute the full amount of its share in 2018, leading to a loss of potential federal funding for operations and capital improvements.
Supervisor Scott Von Aston of Baraboo said he believed the higher burden on Sauk County taxpayers is not warranted.
“The truth is, the other counties didn’t want it when they were on the hook for a third, so we said, ‘Guess what how about a fourth? We’ll take half,’” Von Aston said. “That’s not a good deal for Sauk County, having the citizens of Sauk County on the hook for half.”
The amended rules also create a Friends of the Tri-County Airport fund, which would allow funding from outside the county to be invested in the airport for operation and improvements. Cardinal Glass Industries, which has a location in Spring Green, has committed to providing funding for building updates at the airport.
Other supervisors supported the change, hoping updates and a partnership with Cardinal Glass would bring economic development and jobs to the county.
“It doesn’t take much to go down to Spring Green and see what Cardinal Glass has done for the community in terms of jobs, bringing in people. These businesses want to locate where they have good airports, where they can grow and get their people in and out effectively and efficiently, said Supervisor Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac. “I would also tell you, that this airport on the weekends, because of a little café there is packed. It’s a very busy airport."
The board approved the changes 26-2, with three supervisors absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)