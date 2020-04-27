You are the owner of this article.
Sauk County to host public drive through COVID-19 testing Wednesday
Sauk County to host public drive through COVID-19 testing Wednesday

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther fields a question from an attendee at the March 10 coronavirus response meeting.

Anyone in Sauk County who suspects they may be suffering from infection by the novel coronavirus has a chance to be tested starting Wednesday.

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther announced Monday that with the aid of the Wisconsin National Guard, the county will conduct drive-through testing for COVID-19.

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. for any registered residents who provide proof they live in Sauk County through the use of photo identification or a current utility bill confirming their address. The site, E8795 Evergreen Lane in Baraboo, is the former Sauk County landfill.

According to Lawther’s announcement, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose or shortness of breath, are the only people to be tested.

These tests will not be able to determine whether someone previously had COVID-19 but has already recovered.

Tests will be available for those who call the COVID-19 hotline, 608-355-3200. Those receiving a nasal swab test must stay in their car. Only those in the vehicle who registered will be tested.

Testing takes an average of 15 minutes, though the results will take roughly 48 hours. Samples will be sent to a state-approved lab.

Lawther noted in his announcement that the county health department is “incredibly grateful” for the help of the state National Guard in administering tests. He had previously said the county, like much of the country, has been dealing with a shortage of COVID-19 tests.

