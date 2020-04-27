Sauk County to host public drive through COVID-19 testing Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Anyone in Sauk County who suspects they may be suffering from infection by the novel coronavirus has a chance to be tested starting Wednesday.

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther announced Monday that with the aid of the Wisconsin National Guard, the county will conduct drive-through testing for COVID-19.

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. for any registered residents who provide proof they live in Sauk County through the use of photo identification or a current utility bill confirming their address. The site, E8795 Evergreen Lane in Baraboo, is the former Sauk County landfill.

According to Lawther’s announcement, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose or shortness of breath, are the only people to be tested.

These tests will not be able to determine whether someone previously had COVID-19 but has already recovered.

Tests will be available for those who call the COVID-19 hotline, 608-355-3200. Those receiving a nasal swab test must stay in their car. Only those in the vehicle who registered will be tested.