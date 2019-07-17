Sauk County Board Supervisors on Tuesday voted to regulate the use of spiked horseshoes on county roads during summer months.
The committee unanimously voted to prohibit the use of spiked horseshoes with projections exceeding one-fourth of an inch in summer months.
Projections on horseshoes are necessary in winter months, because it allows for the horse to gain traction on icy roads to prevent sliding. In summer months, when no ice is present the carbide projections on the horses feet can cause gouges and damage to county roads.
“This is what’s gouging the heck out of our roads,” said Supervisor Brian Peper of Loganville. “When you take (spiked horseshoes) down brand new asphalt, within days they have two inches of asphalt out of a brand new road.”
The ordinance would allow spiked horseshoes larger than one-fourth of an inch from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, but require that spikes be smaller as of March 1. Supervisor Kevin Lins of Spring Green worried about the unpredictable Wisconsin weather, and if the timing of the ordinance was too restrictive.
“We have a lot of ice on the roads in March, and before Dec. 1,” said Lins. “It almost seems like it’s a little too restrictive, to ban them altogether. But why was Feb. 28 picked, instead of a later date.”
Supervisor David Riek of Spring Green clarified that spiked horseshoes would still be allowed after Feb. 28 and during summer months as long as they meet the ordinance’s rules of spikes less than one-fourth of an inch, which would cause less damage to county roads.
