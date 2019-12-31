Sauk County Treasurer converting tax documents to electronic formats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2014, the Register of Deeds office underwent a similar scanning project, which scanned in all of their documents from 1884 to the 1970s to electronic documents. The project also scanned in all of the office’s paper indexes, said Brent Bailey, Sauk County Register of Deeds.

This project did not include mortgage records, or records past 1978, which are preserved on microfiche.

Since the electronic scanning project, residents are able to access the scanned indexes for free online, and are able to view and print records for a fee. All of the paper records are still available for viewing for free through the Register of Deeds office, but Bailey said that the electronic versions provide a good backup method, as they are also stored in three different file formats, like the Treasurer’s tax rolls will be.

The Register of Deeds scanning project cost the county about $84,000 in 2014.

In the future, Bailey says he hopes to improve the online experience for viewing records and tax rolls by providing a thumbnail view of records so people can easily select which pages they would like to view and print.