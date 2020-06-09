Sauk County under flash flood watch until Wednesday morning, use of sand bags encouraged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Emergency Management’s director hopes residents take advantage of the free sand and bags available in the event of possible flash flooding Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service included the county in a flash flood watch issued Tuesday morning. Starting at 2 p.m. and lasting through Wednesday morning, the watch warns of a “period of heavy, tropical rainfall” across southwest Wisconsin, including Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac and Sauk City, caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal.

“To be honest with you, I’ve never dealt with a tropical storm before, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek. “The big thing is we want people just to get prepared.”

Jelinek said he’s not too concerned about flooding from the Baraboo or Wisconsin rivers because they’re relatively low, but the possibility of heavy rain -- especially in the western part of the county including the bluffs -- could mean sudden flash flooding.

County residents can prepare by bringing a shovel to 614 Linn St. in Baraboo, next to Walgreens, and filling bags with sand to place where water could enter their homes.