Sauk County upgrading election equipment for most municipalities in time for spring primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Our hopes, and what we are pushing for is that these will be ready by the April election," said Bates.

Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said upgrades like these are important to ensure accurate and safe election results.

"The importance is to ensure the fact that the municipalities that report in to the county, their count of votes are able to be done as efficiently and as effectively as well as safely as possible," said Vedro. "My understanding is that this particular upgrade will accomplish those three elements."

Two municipalities will continue to report results as they have in the past.

The village of Cazenovia only reports results for Ward 2 to Sauk County by phone. The rest of the village reports to Richland County.

"It's not very many voters at all. They call in for every election that they do and they do paper ballots," said Bates.

The small portion of the city of Wisconsin Dells that is a part of Sauk County also does not report results via modem to the county. Instead, they report to Columbia County as voting equipment for the city is programmed through that county, said Bates.

The spring primary elections will be held Feb. 18 and will feature four Sauk County board races and races for state Supreme Court justices.

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.