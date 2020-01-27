Sauk County upgrading election equipment for most municipalities in time for spring primary

Most of Sauk County's municipalities will have upgraded and faster election equipment for the 2020 election.
The county board approved a resolution to allow the upgrade of election equipment in 37 municipalities from 3G wireless service to 4G wireless service, said Autumn Bates, deputy county clerk. The county clerk's office also will get new equipment.
"It's intended for everything to move a little bit faster with the modems," said Bates. "Because as we know, everything is always upgrading in life with technology."
The upgrade comes after Election Systems and Software (ES&S), the company that the county purchases its election equipment from announced they would be phasing out 3G wireless modems, and the county would no longer be able to use 3G modems for election results after Dec. 31, 2019.
Upgrades to equipment in the municipalities cost the county $26,900 and was done in October.
Twelve municipalities will phone in results for the February primary election, instead of sending them electronically through the modems, because 4G wireless service is not available in those areas.
Those municipalities could have reverted to using 3G service but the state certification required to do so won't happen in time for the primary election, said Bates.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our hopes, and what we are pushing for is that these will be ready by the April election," said Bates.
Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said upgrades like these are important to ensure accurate and safe election results.
"The importance is to ensure the fact that the municipalities that report in to the county, their count of votes are able to be done as efficiently and as effectively as well as safely as possible," said Vedro. "My understanding is that this particular upgrade will accomplish those three elements."
Two municipalities will continue to report results as they have in the past.
The village of Cazenovia only reports results for Ward 2 to Sauk County by phone. The rest of the village reports to Richland County.
"It's not very many voters at all. They call in for every election that they do and they do paper ballots," said Bates.
The small portion of the city of Wisconsin Dells that is a part of Sauk County also does not report results via modem to the county. Instead, they report to Columbia County as voting equipment for the city is programmed through that county, said Bates.
The spring primary elections will be held Feb. 18 and will feature four Sauk County board races and races for state Supreme Court justices.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone