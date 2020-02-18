Sauk County voters select candidates in four county board races

There will be a ballot full of candidates for the Sauk County Board of Supervisors April 7, but voters in four districts narrowed the field Tuesday from three to two candidates for that election.

A primary is needed when more than two candidates run for a single board seat in the same district.

In District 9, which serves the city of Reedsburg, Wards 7-9, incumbent Tommy Lee Bychinski had 108 votes and Carrie Johnson had 78 votes. The other competitor, Duane Janzen received 31 votes, and will not appear on ballot in April.

District 22, which serves the town of Bear Creek, the town of Franklin, ward 2 and the town of Washington wards 1 and 2, Donald Stevens thad 97 votes, with incumbent Jean Berlin receiving 79. The other challenger, Domingo Lequizamon received 44 votes.

Incumbent Carl Gruber held a strong lead in District 27, which serves the town of Baraboo, ward 1 and the village of West Baraboo wards 1 and 2, with 129 votes. Challenger Scott K. Alexander received 92 votes. Jim Bowers, the third competitor received 84 votes.

In District 29, which serves the village of Prairie du Sac, wards 1 and 4, there was no incumbent running. Joel Chrisler had 155 votes, while challenger Paul Heft received 85 votes. Bartley Mauch received 83 votes.

Elections for all 31 county board seats will take place on April 7, and will also serve as the primary for the presidential election.

