Sauk County votes to change structure with a county administrator, hires new interim corporation counsel

The administrator would be responsible for preparing and submitting the budget for board approval, and assisting the county board with policy and operations, such as preparing research or reports the board would need to create resolutions or ordinances.

According to the sample job description the candidate would be required to have a master’s degree in public administration or business administration, 10 years of experience in business or government, five years in county government experience and a valid state driver’s license.

Many supervisors spoke in favor of creating the position, saying it would be a positive step forward for county staff and residents.

“I think this is a good opportunity for the future, and an opportunity to take some of the politics out for the department heads, and take some of the worry out of the department heads every two years,” said Supervisor Carl Gruber, of Baraboo. “I see it as them having one person as a point of contact and I see it as a positive thing and positive growth for Sauk County.”

Supervisor Marty Krueger, of Reedsburg, felt the board was moving too quickly while having many vacant positions in the county and after an election that gave nine new supervisors to the board. Krueger also said he was concerned about the difficulties of undoing the position.