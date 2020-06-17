Sauk County votes to change structure with a county administrator, hires new interim corporation counsel

The Sauk County board voted to change its management structure by creating a county administrator position, which would fill a department head position that has been empty since early March.
The board had been considering switching the head management position in the county from an administrative coordinator to a county administrator since early May, and confirmed it in a 21-10 vote at the June 15 meeting.
The now abolished administrative coordinator position was left empty in early March after former coordinator Alene Klezeck Bolin left the county for a position at the state level.
The board authorized the Executive and Legislative Committee to handle the hiring process, and to contract with Public Administration Associates, the firm that Interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl is the vice president of, to recruit candidates.
A county administrator is responsible for preparing the county’s budget, hiring department heads with board approval, firing department heads and appointing committee assignments.
A sample job description the board considered states the county administrator would be directly responsible for supervising department heads, coordinating the work of departments and the interviewing and hiring of department heads with final approval of the board.
The administrator would be responsible for preparing and submitting the budget for board approval, and assisting the county board with policy and operations, such as preparing research or reports the board would need to create resolutions or ordinances.
According to the sample job description the candidate would be required to have a master’s degree in public administration or business administration, 10 years of experience in business or government, five years in county government experience and a valid state driver’s license.
Many supervisors spoke in favor of creating the position, saying it would be a positive step forward for county staff and residents.
“I think this is a good opportunity for the future, and an opportunity to take some of the politics out for the department heads, and take some of the worry out of the department heads every two years,” said Supervisor Carl Gruber, of Baraboo. “I see it as them having one person as a point of contact and I see it as a positive thing and positive growth for Sauk County.”
Supervisor Marty Krueger, of Reedsburg, felt the board was moving too quickly while having many vacant positions in the county and after an election that gave nine new supervisors to the board. Krueger also said he was concerned about the difficulties of undoing the position.
“I’m an old bartender, for those folks that are familiar with martinis, the first thing I learned was that when it comes to vermouth, you can put more in but you can’t take it out,” Krueger said. “Slow down, hire an administrative coordinator, look for a county administrator in the person you pick.”
Chairman Tim McCumber of Merrimac said he is hoping the position will be filled by September.
Corporation Counsel
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted to fill the interim corporation counsel position that is vacant after former interim corporation counsel Gary Rehfeldt resigned June 5 to return to retirement.
The board signed a retainer agreement with Von Brisen and Roper, a law firm in Madison, to provide interim corporation counsel services until the county can permanently replace former Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson, who was terminated following a personnel investigation in May.
“This law firm is like the ferrari of law firms when it comes to county law,” said Supervisor Wally Czuprynko of Lake Delton. “It’s the creme de la creme of law firms and we’re fortunate to be able to have them working with us.”
The law firm will provide a team of three lawyers to provide services, will be in county facilities eight days per month and will have an attorney attending all county board meetings and executive and legislative committee meetings.
For these services, the county will pay $17,500 per month, in addition to any hourly attorney fees for work done by the law firm that is not included in the scope of corporation counsel services.
“I hope as we go forward, we’re looking to fill that corporation counsel position quickly, because while this might be a sweetheart deal, I want everyone to look at the numbers,” said Supervisor Shane Gibson of Baraboo. “That’s quite a bit more than a corporation counsel's salary, I would encourage us to get a corporation counsel damn quick.”
Before returning to retirement, Rehfeldt expressed concerns regarding the backlog of work in the corporation counsel’s office, stating the office is behind approximately six to nine months. The county has hired outside lawyers to assist in catching the county up on back logged legal work.
Due to extra costs incurred from hiring Rehfeldt, Von Brisen and Roper and other attorneys, Bretl believes the corporation counsel’s office will be $150,000 in the red by the end of the year.
