Sauk County waives late fees for property tax payments, will still payout municipalities in full

Sauk County voted to enact a revised version of Act 185, which adjusts payment schedules and waives interest rates and late fees for second-installment property tax payments made after July 31.

Act 185 is an option Gov. Tony Evers gave to counties at the end of April that allows counties to waive 0.5 percent late payment fees and 1 percent interest accrual rates for late property tax payments due July 31.

Adopting Act 185 also gave the county an opportunity to adjust it’s annual August tax payout, where the county is responsible for paying property tax allotments to each municipality, in full, whether they have collected all the funds by July 31 or not, said Treasurer Elizabeth Goegehgan.

The county could opt to pay out municipalities only the amount of taxes they have collected up until July 31 in August, and then add a second payment date in September, to make each municipality whole.

Residents would also have until Oct. 1 to make their second-installment payment.

Once the county adopts the resolution, each municipality can decide to also adopt similar resolutions, or keep payment dates and late fees in place.