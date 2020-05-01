Sauk County's assistant Corporation Counsel resigned after being on leave since January

Sauk County’s Assistant Corporation Counsel James Witecha resigned at the beginning of April after being on administrative leave since January.
Witecha was placed on leave Jan. 18 via email by Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson. In his email to Witecha informing him of the leave, Olson stated that Witecha had overstepped his role as an attorney and was insubordinate.
His leave was pending the results of an investigation of his behavior, according to Olson’s email.
Olson’s claims came after Witecha asked the county board to include agenda items for its upcoming meeting regarding personnel complaints that involved Olson and the corporation counsel’s office.
Witecha said he was looking out for the best interest of Sauk County and had conferred with other legal counsel regarding the items prior to his recommendation.
“I did what I had to do, what I was legally obligated to do and ethically obligated to do while I represent the county. The county is my client,” Witecha said. “I never took any action without approval from outside counsel or senior counsel from another county or without calling the state bar ethics hotline. When I sent the message out that precipitated my leave, that message had been discussed with the appropriate parties.”
Witecha said he filed employment claims against Olson, and then board Chairman Peter Vedro, the day before he was placed on leave.
After being placed on leave, Witecha retained personal legal counsel in attempts to end any investigations and to be reinstated in his job. Witecha also spoke during public comment at an Executive and Legislative committee meeting in February, asking for the board to reinstate him.
Witecha has worked in the county since August 2019.
Witecha said he spent over $5,000 in legal fees while attempting to be reinstated and end investigations.
“Frankly, I didn’t think the resources were worth the effort anymore at this point,” Witecha said. “We were looking at piles of money and lots of time.”
Witecha said it has been proven that he was on the right side of the law and ethics in his position with the county, after the Wisconsin Attorney General returned an investigation stating that the office would not be pursue criminal investigation or prosecution of those involved. The parties under investigation have not been named.
Vedro said the response from the Attorney Generals office should not be seen as validation, as he believes there were flaws in the investigation.
"Failing to seek -- as directed -- abundant and available evidence in support of the referral allegations is merely a politically convenient response by the AG's office to kick the ball back from whence it came," Vedro said. "The loss of two excellent Sauk County employees, pitted against each other by those covering up their past actions, is the regrettable price."
Witecha said he might be open to returning in the future, but still has concerns about the county.
“It highlights that no employee in the county is really safe. Regardless of performance, ethics, being on the right side of the law,” Witecha said.
Board Chairman Tim McCumber said this situation was difficult for Witecha, and he will be missed in the county.
"I think Jim was put in a difficult situation," McCumber said.
Olson was placed on leave Jan. 28, pending the investigation of personnel complaints.
At an April 28 E&L committee meeting, McCumber said the personnel investigations have been completed and the board will likely hold a special meeting to determine Olson’s position in the county.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.