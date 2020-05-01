Sauk County's assistant Corporation Counsel resigned after being on leave since January

After being placed on leave, Witecha retained personal legal counsel in attempts to end any investigations and to be reinstated in his job. Witecha also spoke during public comment at an Executive and Legislative committee meeting in February, asking for the board to reinstate him.

Witecha has worked in the county since August 2019.

Witecha said he spent over $5,000 in legal fees while attempting to be reinstated and end investigations.

“Frankly, I didn’t think the resources were worth the effort anymore at this point,” Witecha said. “We were looking at piles of money and lots of time.”

Witecha said it has been proven that he was on the right side of the law and ethics in his position with the county, after the Wisconsin Attorney General returned an investigation stating that the office would not be pursue criminal investigation or prosecution of those involved. The parties under investigation have not been named.

Vedro said the response from the Attorney Generals office should not be seen as validation, as he believes there were flaws in the investigation.