Sauk County's interim corporation counsel resigns, department's budget in the red by $95,000

According to the retainer agreement the committee discussed, the law firm would provide a group of attorneys to provide services to the county, and would commit to spending eight days per month at the county’s building, and would attend all county board meetings and E&L committee meetings.

For corporation counsel services, the county would be charged $17,500 per month, and would be billed an hourly rate for any services not within the scope of corporation counsel services, according to the agreement.

“I think it’s extraordinary to get a firm like this to something like this for a flat rate,” said Rehfeldt. “They’re going to provide attorneys to be at the county’s disposal. I think this is a really nice transition for the county. I think it’s going to work out pretty well.”

At the meeting, Rehfeldt expressed concerns about a lot of unfinished and backlogged work.

“One of the things that happened when I first arrived here, I was trying to determine what kind of backlog there was. Based upon the things I’d seen and communication I had, I thought we were going to be looking at a four- to six-week backlog,” said Rehfeldt. “It was more like six to nine months.”