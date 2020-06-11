Sauk County's interim corporation counsel resigns, department's budget in the red by $95,000

Sauk County’s interim corporation counsel resigned last week to return to retirement and the department is expected to be over budget by more than $150,000 by the end of the year.
Gary Rehfeldt, a retired assistant corporation counsel for Dane County, was appointed to the post in February to temporarily fill the job that was left vacant by Daniel Olson’s administrative leave.
Olson, the county’s former corporation counsel, was placed on leave in January, pending the findings of a personnel investigation into him and the department.
Olson was fired by the county in May.
Rehfeldt’s resignation was effective June 5, leaving the corporation counsel's office vacant, after Olson’s termination and the resignation of former Assistant Corporation Counsel James Witecha, who resigned in early April, after being placed on leave for "insubordinate behavior."
At the county’s June 2 Executive and Legislative Committee meeting, the committee discussed contracting with Von Brisen and Roper, a law firm out of Madison to provide interim legal services.
“We appreciate his help here, it was a longer period of time than what was originally projected. He’s retired and wants to return to retirement, and I completely respect that,” said Interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl. “There is a time sensitivity to this, we want to try to get another attorney on board.”
According to the retainer agreement the committee discussed, the law firm would provide a group of attorneys to provide services to the county, and would commit to spending eight days per month at the county’s building, and would attend all county board meetings and E&L committee meetings.
For corporation counsel services, the county would be charged $17,500 per month, and would be billed an hourly rate for any services not within the scope of corporation counsel services, according to the agreement.
“I think it’s extraordinary to get a firm like this to something like this for a flat rate,” said Rehfeldt. “They’re going to provide attorneys to be at the county’s disposal. I think this is a really nice transition for the county. I think it’s going to work out pretty well.”
At the meeting, Rehfeldt expressed concerns about a lot of unfinished and backlogged work.
“One of the things that happened when I first arrived here, I was trying to determine what kind of backlog there was. Based upon the things I’d seen and communication I had, I thought we were going to be looking at a four- to six-week backlog,” said Rehfeldt. “It was more like six to nine months.”
The county has contracted with outside lawyers and law firms to assist in completing the backlog in the office, which Bretl said Von Brisen and Roper would be responsible for overseeing and managing.
Because the county continued to pay both Olson and Witecha during their leave, in addition to paying Rehfeldt’s $200 hourly fee and paying hourly fees to contracted lawyers, the corporation counsel department’s budget is about $95,000 over its 2020 $750,000 budget, said Bretl.
Bretl said the department will likely be about $155,000 over budget by the end of 2020.
“I think one of the things we’re trying to get isolated with this is, it’ll be $155,000 over budget, but the vast majority of that is money we’ve already spent,” said board Chairman Tim McCumber.
The board will likely take action on contracting with Von Brisen and Roper at its next meeting, which is Tuesday.
