Sauk farmers market plans to promote with new grant

Compeer announced its second annual Farmers Markets Grants in late January. There were 33 markets spanning three states that received funding. Dietmann said it is likely Sauk Prairie Farmers Market was the smallest recipient.

The grants are two-pronged. For markets, they award $1,000 for promotion through advertising, brochures, signage and other materials. Dietmann said uses for the funding are broad, but should aim for raising awareness of the market. The other grants are $500 meant specifically for farmer vendors who work at markets to promote their own produce.

“Ultimately, we want to help our farmers,” Dietmann said. “Markets doing better helps farmers.”

Another issue for the farmers market is aging vendors who are leaving the market but not being replaced by other producers, Dohm said. That problem is more difficult to address and requires more than grant funds to fix. Increased awareness could bring in new people though, Dohm noted.

Dohm said the application was uncomplicated. She has had practice in her time involved with other community organizations. Specifically, she has applied for grants while managing the Sauk Prairie Community Garden with Fritz.

Dohm said she received the check recently. The amount should cover the cost of currently planned advertising and still provide additional funding for new ideas. A mass-printed brochure might be possible in the future, which Dohm said she has been considering for some time, but had not been able to put together because of a lack of funds. She said she is unsure how exactly all of the money will be spent, but was glad to have it as she prepares for a new season in 2020.

