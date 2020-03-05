Sauk native Sam Ness releasing third album

Sauk native Sam Ness loves to travel the world performing his music.
At just 22 years old he has visited and busked in 11 countries, but when he gets the itch to get back into the studio he comes home to Wisconsin. Now based out of Madison, Ness is releasing his third album, “Sam Ness – Live in Studio,” on March 8.
“I grew up in the Sauk area, went to high school, I was really involved in the music department, sports,” Ness said. “Sauk is home.”
Ness describes his music as neo-folk and alternative Americana, a blend he honed why performing on the streets internationally. He has performed in Scotland, England, France, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland, among other countries.
“I like to say my (sound) is Bon Iver meets Van Morrison,” Ness said. “A bit jammy, but still avant-garde and ethereal.”
The new album is a departure from the norm for Ness. The songs found on “Sam Ness – Live in Studio” feature more looping, a process which allows Ness to overdub samples of his music from live shows onto the tracks to make it seem as if he is playing with a full band.
“I wanted to do something on an album that people would hear at a live show, and then they can take that home with them on a disc,” Ness said. “There’s some looping songs, some songs that’s just me and an acoustic guitar, some songs of me and a piano. It’s really what people would hear from me at a show.”
Ness describes his first album, 2017s “Whispered on the Wind,” and his second, 2019s “Lullabies and Faerie Tales,” as “polar opposites” of the new album.
“This one is a little different, more accessible,” Ness said. “You don’t have to chew on it as much.”
While the sounds might be different, Ness is still racking up the acclaims in Wisconsin. In 2019 he was nominated for numerous Madison Area Music Awards, winning the award for Male Vocalist of the Year. This year he is nominated for Alternative Song of the Year, Cover Song of the Year, Folk/Americana Song of the Year, Alternative Album of the Year, Folk/Americana Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Alternative Performer, World Performer, Male Vocalist, Cover Band Performer, Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year, and Specialty Instrument for the kazoo. The results are announced in May 2020.
In the meantime Ness is holding a release show for “Sam Ness – Live in Studio” at 6 p.m. March 8 at the North Street Cabaret in Madison. Milwaukee band Oxelys will open, and the party is open to the public.
“It’s a 100 person room, I encourage everyone to get their early and get a seat,” Ness said. “There’s going to be a lot of storytelling. People who have seen my shows, I probably do just about as much storytelling as I do music… and there will be some songs I don’t play all that often anymore, so it should be a pretty special event.”
For details on Ness, his new album, or his upcoming shows visit samness.us or search for Sam Ness on Facebook.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.