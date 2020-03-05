Sauk native Sam Ness releasing third album

Sauk native Sam Ness loves to travel the world performing his music.

At just 22 years old he has visited and busked in 11 countries, but when he gets the itch to get back into the studio he comes home to Wisconsin. Now based out of Madison, Ness is releasing his third album, “Sam Ness – Live in Studio,” on March 8.

“I grew up in the Sauk area, went to high school, I was really involved in the music department, sports,” Ness said. “Sauk is home.”

Ness describes his music as neo-folk and alternative Americana, a blend he honed why performing on the streets internationally. He has performed in Scotland, England, France, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland, among other countries.

“I like to say my (sound) is Bon Iver meets Van Morrison,” Ness said. “A bit jammy, but still avant-garde and ethereal.”

The new album is a departure from the norm for Ness. The songs found on “Sam Ness – Live in Studio” feature more looping, a process which allows Ness to overdub samples of his music from live shows onto the tracks to make it seem as if he is playing with a full band.

