Sauk Prairie Ambulance does not currently offer paramedic services. That may change in the future.
The Sauk Prairie Ambulance Commission approved a six person committee July 25 tasked with exploring the possibility of transitioning conducting a “systematic review of available information to determine what will be needed, the potential costs and the expected benefits of making a transition… into a Paramedic level of service delivery,” according to the letter submitted to the commission.
The committee will be led by Bob Kelter, a career veteran in emergency medical services. Kelter is a licensed paramedic himself. “I became a paramedic after 25 years as a basic (EMT),” Kelter said.
Paramedic services are “one step above advanced EMT service,” Kelter said. Sauk Prairie Ambulance currently offers advanced EMT service.
Kelter said the committee will be considering “flex staffing” as an option for making a potential transition more planned and gradual.
Sauk Prairie is not alone in exploring the potential of transitioning to a paramedic service. Cambridge and Deforest also just made the transition. “This is not a small deal,” Kelter said. “It could potentially impact per capita rates on the front end.” Kelter added reimbursement rates are also likely to be higher, and ambulance services offering paramedic services are capable of participating in more calls.
The committee will meet monthly. A final report will be delivered Nov. 30 “Without any recommendation for or against any transition,” Kelter said. “It would simply answer the questions we’re proposing.”
New Ambulance Discussion
With Sauk Prairie Ambulance keeping vehicles in use for 15 years—retiring one every five—the time has come to replace another ambulance.
Ambulance Director Kevin Weber said he’d received two bids back on a new ambulance, one from Lifeline and the other from Braun Northwest Inc.
Weber said both of the bids were “within $3,500 of each other.” The bid totals are both about $200,000 including the power load system used to assist EMTs when transporting patients.
No action was taken on the new ambulance, but a purchase is planned for September or October.
Other Business
LUCAS Device with fundraising revenues
After two years of spaghetti dinner fundraisers, Sauk Prairie Ambulance now has sufficient funds to purchase a LUCAS mechanical chest compression system to assist with CPR. The will be about $16,000.
For now, the device will be kept at the station and whichever ambulance may need it will take it from there. Weber said ultimately he would like to see each of the three ambulances have a LUCAS device.
The Ambulance commission approved switching internet and phone services from TDS to Precision Communications and Spectrum.
After TDS purchased Merrimac Communications, which Sauk Prairie Ambulance had been using, prices changed. Weber said they were going to get charged more than $500 per month, when they had been paying about $200.
Spectrum offered the ambulance service $172 per month for two years.
The Sauk Prairie Ambulance Commission will meet again Sep. 26.
