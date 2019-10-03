The Sauk Prairie Ambulance Commission chose to go with Lifeline over Braun Northwest Inc. for the next ambulance at their Sept. 26 meeting.
Ambulance Director Kevin Weber said he consulted with other EMS services in the area before making the decision. The other organizations had both Lifeline and Northwest ambulances.
“They said if you have the choice, go with the Lifeline,” Weber said.
The Lifeline bid was $205,788 while the Northwest bid was about $4,000 higher.
In addition to a lower overall cost, part of the appeal of the Lifeline ambulance was the close location of the service shop in Lodi should the ambulance ever need repairs. The dealer is also located in Middleton.
“The last (ambulance) we bought was a Lifeline and we’re very happy with it,” Weber said. “It will be identical to our newest ambulance, 508.”
The need for a new ambulance was driven by Sauk Prairie Ambulance’s policy to retire ambulances every 15 years, which when coordinated with the timelines of all the existing ambulances, necessitates retiring one every five years.
The Ambulance Commission unanimously approved the decision.
New Internet Update
After the Ambulance commission approved switching internet and phone services from TDS to Precision Communications and Spectrum at their July 25 meeting, Weber said transition has gone smoothly.
After TDS purchased Merrimac Communications, which Sauk Prairie Ambulance had been using, prices changed. Weber said they were going to get charged more than $500 per month, when they had been paying about $200.
Spectrum offered the ambulance service $172 per month for two years.
You have free articles remaining.
New LUCAS Device
After two years of spaghetti dinner fundraisers, Sauk Prairie Ambulance raised sufficient funds to purchase a LUCAS mechanical chest compression system to assist with CPR. The cost was about $16,000.
Weber said the LUCAS device has arrived and is being kept at the station. Weber said ultimately he would like to see each of the three ambulances have a LUCAS device.
Lock Box Ordinances finalized
After coordinating with the fire departments in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac, Sauk Prairie Ambulance now has lock box policies finalized with both municipalities and departments.
Previously, only the fire departments had access lock boxes containing the keys to access buildings in the area. This meant EMS personnel sometimes had to call out fire department personnel to gain access to a building, even if fire department services were otherwise not needed on the call.
The lack of access also cost time, which can be critical during emergencies.
Like fire personnel, ambulance officials will have an identification number so there will be a record of who accesses the lock-boxes.
“All three of the departments will be working off of the same procedure,” Weber said.
Ambulance Commission Member David White, who is also on the Sauk City Fire Department, said the latter had already implemented the new policy.
The Ambulance Commission will meet again Dec. 5. The meeting date was pushed back because otherwise the meeting would have been held Thanksgiving Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)