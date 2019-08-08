Sauk Prairie Ambulance currently has three licensed paramedics, but does not offer paramedic services.
A six person committee was approved July 25 to explore the potential of transitioning Sauk Prairie Ambulance to offering paramedic services through Wisconsin Act 97.
Act 97 allows for flexible staffing. For EMS services that take advantage of the opportunity, such as Cambridge EMS, it is possible to remain designated as an Advanced EMT service but transition on a per-call basis to paramedic level to care for patients.
Prior to Act 97, many rural EMS departments were unable to offer more than EMT services. But through the new law, first responders can perform emergency procedures at their highest licensed level as needed.
Approval to operate under flex staffing requires the approval of the local medical director. If approval was granted, Sauk Prairie Ambulance would be able to let its three licensed paramedics operate as more than Advanced EMTs.
Two representatives from Sauk Prairie Hospital were present as a show of support at the July 25 meeting when the committee was approved.
The six person committee set up to determine whether Sauk Prairie Ambulance should make such a transition is made up of Bob Kelter, Lexine Weber, Ryan Mussack, Dan Kobussen, Amanda Richards and Jami Krause with Christopher Kaiser operating as a technical consultant but not an official committee member.
“Experience pays off in a lot of situations, but there is a certain level of training and a certain level of licensure that allows for skills and deployment of medications, for example, and procedures that simply aren’t available at the Advanced EMT level, that we think the community would probably expect if it knew it was available,” said Bob Kelter, a member of the committee and a licensed paramedic. “So this committee is kind of in response to that.”
To become certified as a Paramedic, an individual must complete a 3,200 program recognized by the National Highway Transportation Commission. The certification is currently offered through Madison Area Technical College. Programs typically cost about $6,000.
Sauk Prairie Ambulance Director Kevin Weber said in order for a service to be eligible for flexible staffing under Act 97, it must not serve a municipality larger than 10,000. The largest municipality served by Sauk Prairie Ambulance is the Village of Prairie du Sac, which has a population of 4,152.
Sauk Prairie Ambulance is paid for by 10 municipalities comprising a total of about 14,894 people served: The Town of Honey Creek, Village of Merrimac, Town of Merrimac, Village of Prairie du Sac, Town of Prairie du Sac, Town of Roxbury, Village of Sauk City, Town of Sumpter, Town of Troy and Town of West Point. All but one municipality is located within Sauk County, with West Point, a Columbia County town, being the exception.
Six of the municipalities have 100% of their population being served by Sauk Prairie Ambulance, the remaining four see 42-90% of their population being served. About 62% of Honey Creek’s population is served by Sauk Prairie Ambulance while the remaining population of about 38% is served by Plain Ambulance.
Ambulance Commission Chair Jennifer Evert said she witnessed firsthand how the Sauk Prairie area can benefit from paramedic services.
“In my family, we had a patient that went by ambulance to Sauk Prairie Hospital (and) needed to be transported to St. Mary’s but required a paramedic service to do that transfer,” Evert said “So we had to sit at the hospital—when we know all of these (Sauk Prairie Ambulance) people and we’re comfortable with all of these people—we had to sit at the hospital and wait for Baraboo (Ambulance Service)... To me, it’s a benefit to the residents to have that service available faster.”
The committee will be exploring whether more calls might result in more revenue, or costs. “If it’s not covered by an increase in revenue, then you would have to start looking at either increasing your charges or increasing the assessments to the individual municipalities, so it would end up being part of the property tax,” Evert said.
In terms of per capita costs, emergency medical services tend to be more affordable than other services, and Sauk Prairie Ambulance is more affordable than other EMS departments.
Baraboo Ambulance Director Dana Sechler the rates for EMS services in Wisconsin average at $35-45 per capita, while volunteer fire average at $83-87, career fire at $135-145, garbage collection at $120 and law enforcement at $245-255.
“Most people don’t argue about garbage collection (and) EMS is so much less than that,” Sechler said. “We should really be considering that a special service.”
Evert and Kelter said the per capita rate for Sauk Prairie Ambulance is $8.21.
Evert, who represents Honey Creek on the Ambulance Commission, said about 38% of the town is serviced by Plain Ambulance while the remaining 62% is serviced by Sauk Prairie Ambulance. “We pay more money to Plain Ambulance than we do to Sauk Prairie,” Evert said. “Even though it’s only a third. Because their assessments are so much higher.”
The final committee report will be delivered Nov. 30.
Kelter said prospective paramedic certification students are welcome to reach out to Sauk Prairie Ambulance to discuss a potential scholarship fund. “We would be extraordinarily grateful,” Kelter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)