Attendees at the Wisconsin Cow Chip Festival this weekend will have no shortage of events to choose from.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with Mad City Jug Band kicking off the weekend with some music Aug. 30 at Marion Park in Prairie du Sac.
The Corporate Throw is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and a children’s game tent will be available from 5-8 p.m.
“I think it’s a unique tradition,” said John Joseph Coffee Owner John Brennan. “It’s been going on for 45 years. We need to hold on to the things that have made us the way that we are, and it’s exciting to see the Cow Chip Festival transform and continue to be a part of Sauk Prairie.”
Last year, Brennan sponsored Sauk Prairie local Liz Wood’s trip to Oklahoma to compete in the Cow Chip World Championship, where she won.
Registration for the 5k Run/Walk and 10k run begins at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 31, followed by a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m.
Marietta Reuter, of the Cow Chip Committee, said attendees this year will have an added benefit: only one fence.
“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve taken away the fencing for the beer tent area, so now we just have one large fence,” Reuter said. “If you want to have a beer with your lunch, or while you’re watching the show, you’re able to do that. People have been asking for that for years.”
The Cow Chip Committee gained approval from the Sauk Prairie Police Department and Prairie du Sac Village Board to have an ordinance changed which mandated two fences.
“This year we’re bringing in a teen glow party,” for sixth graders and up, Reuter said. “I think the kids will enjoy having that on Saturday night.” The event will have a DJ.
Reuter anticipates good turnout. “The weather looks like it’s supposed to be perfect, so I think lots of people will be out,” Reuter said.
Brennan said there is one food in particular he looks forward to having. “I’m always a huge fan of the porkchop on a stick that’s done by the Roxbury 4H club,” Brennan said. “They do just a fantastic job… It’s like the best pork chop you can find.”
John Joseph Coffee will be supplying the Sauk Prairie Theater Guild with cold brew coffee to be served up with funnel cakes. Proceeds help raise money for shows.
“I think last year I walked by and saw lines 20-deep waiting to buy iced coffee, and that brought a lot of pride to me,” Brennan said.
Vintage Brewing also brewed a beer specifically for the event: Metal Muffin.
The Adult and Team Cow Chip throw will be held at 1:30 p.m.
There is a $1 cover fee for anyone five years old and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)