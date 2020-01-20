Sauk Prairie Bald Eagle Watching Days soar on despite weather, release rescheduled for February

Days before Sauk Prairie Bald Eagle Watching Days was scheduled to soar, some changes were made to the two day event.

The Ferry Bluff Eagle Council President and Event Coordinator Gene Unger said the council decided not to host the eagle release with the National Weather Service predicting snowstorms and heavy winds throughout Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. The change was announced by the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council on its Facebook page and website Jan. 16.

Three rehabilitated bald eagles were scheduled for release into the wild from the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, which had about 12 to 15 inches of snow on top of what was expected Jan. 18, Unger said. The expected 25 mile per hour winds would have made flying for 4-7 month old bald eagles tough. Unger said the release may take place in mid-February.

“(It) could be earlier it could be later we don’t know,” Unger said.

Unger said the council added an afternoon show of Laughing with Animals by David Stokes, a hand-on nature education show for children at the time of the release for those who made the travel to Sauk Prairie to have something else to do.

