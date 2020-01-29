Sauk Prairie bomb threat under FBI investigation

Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright said Wednesday that a bomb threat called into the high school has been referred to the FBI for investigation.

“All of the rest of the investigation is in the hands of the FBI now,” Wright said. “We advanced this to the FBI right away.”

A phone call to the district Tuesday morning led to high school students being escorted out of the building around 11 a.m. They were taken to their evacuation point and remained there with staff as the building was searched for a device, which the caller said would detonate an hour after the conversation.

Wright said the authorities were called immediately.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The whole high school facility was inspected to make sure things were safe with law enforcement, fire department and custodial crew,” Wright said. “Upon determining it was safe, the students returned, had lunch and went back to class.”

Students were having lunch by 1 p.m., he added. He could not speak to the reason for the call, noting the FBI would determine whether it was a serious threat or a possible prank.