With major facility upgrades being considered, Sauk Prairie School District residents are contemplating the financial impact for the community, but Sauk Area Climate Awareness and Action wants the potential environmental impact to be considered as well.
SACAA’s Tom Sullivan spoke at the Oct. 28 Sauk Prairie School Board meeting, reading an open letter to Superintendent Jeff Wright and the School Board.
Sullivan said SACAA hoped the district would opt for using the most energy efficient construction methods to reduce the district’s carbon footprint, and ideally strive for energy neutral construction.
Sullivan called climate change and environmental stresses “emergencies that call for an immediate response.”
SACAA requested the district add a passive solar, a solar PV system and possibly a solar hot water system into their plans before asking the residents of the district to vote in a potential referendum on the plans.
“We are willing to work with you on this effort,” Sullivan said. “We are longtime supporters of the Sauk Prairie School District.”
School Board Member Dennis Virta voiced approval for the SACAA’s requests and said he hoped to see a policy specifying acceptable carbon impact of future projects implemented.
Buildings and Grounds Manager Len Burzynski said environmental considerations are, in fact, priorities at the school district. He cited as an example energy efficient lighting installed at the high school and new gym insulation.
“Wherever we’ve looked, we’ve been always trying to reduce our carbon footprint,” Burzynski said.
The major facility upgrades being considered for the Sauk Prairie School District include updating and expanding the high school at a projected cost of up to $38.5 million, relocating athletic fields at a projected cost of up to $7.8 million, rebuilding the indoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $12 million, updating the outdoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $1.2 million and expanding the Merrimac Community Charter School at a projected cost of up to $5.5 million.
Altogether, the projects would cost a sum total of $65 million.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
“We hope that addressing sustainability concerns in new construction would be the beginning of an effort by the administration and the school board to develop a district-wide sustainability plan,” Sullivan said. “For us to fully support this and future projects, we urge you to take constructive steps toward full sustainability.”
