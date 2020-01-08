Sauk Prairie could get new park in 2023

Wildman said the park won’t only create less stress on the village’s current athletic facility’s, but also open the doors for opportunities to host tournaments and events in the village.

“I think it’s going to be a great thing for our community,” Wildman said.

Lehnan said the friends group held meetings over the years with both villages, the recreation commission and stakeholders about what the park would look like. He said the Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation group started in 2017 to start receiving donations for the project.

The Culver family, owners of the Culver’s restaurant franchise, opened its first location 35 years ago in Sauk City and has grown to 700 locations around the nation. Lea Culver, one of the company’s co-founders, said in the release and in a Jan. 6 interview giving the naming rights is a way to express gratitude to the Sauk Prairie area for supporting the business.

“It felt like a good thing to do to be able to give back to our community that we’ve grown our business in and partly as a thank you to everyone for supporting us,” Culver said in a separate interview with the Eagle Jan. 6.