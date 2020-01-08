Sauk Prairie could get new park in 2023

A new community park and sports complex could come to the Sauk Prairie area.
The Prairie du Sac village board approved to purchase 67 acres of property at E11546 Sauk Prairie Road for $2.1 million with the intent of developing a community park and sports complex at its Dec. 10 meeting, said Alan Wildman village administrator. The plans for the estimated $12 million park will include amenities for passive and outdoor recreation for spring and winter activities.
The Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation announced in a Jan. 6 press release the name of the park will be Culver Community Park, with the family of the Sauk City based restaurant franchise sponsoring the park’s naming rights. The scheduled opening date for the new park is 2023, according to the release.
According to Wildman and a resolution authorizing the mortgage note with the purchase, the village will make payments of over $32,000 per month over a five year period starting in February 2020 to the seller of the land. The village will be paid back by the Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation with fundraised dollars, Wildman said. Wildman said in a Jan. 6 interview the purchase on the property hadn't been closed yet.
"We're hoping anytime soon we will get that closing scheduled and get it all taken care of," Wildman said.
The Sauk Prairie Recreation Commission will operate the facility once the park’s construction concludes, he said. The plans for the park will come back to the plan commission and the village board for further review of the site plan and possible rezoning.
Wildman said in a Jan. 6 interview the village hadn’t yet closed on the property, which currently sits in the town of Prairie du Sac north of Sauk Prairie Road adjacent to Sauk Prairie Healthcare campus and Westwynde neighborhood. Wildman said the goal is to annex the land into the village of Prairie du Sac.
The plan includes construction of multi-use fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, ball diamonds, pickleball and tennis courts, ADA complaint inclusive playscape, skate park, bike pump track, fishing pond and a dog park. The park will have a sledding hill, ice rink and snowshoeing for winter activities. Another building will include a rental kiosk for ice skates, snowshoes, sleds, pickelball and tennis equipment and will have a large event building, event garden and a green space to host events, such as birthday parties and reunions.
Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation Vice President John Lehnan said the comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, that was created in 2015, identified the location as an ideal place for a community park. The plan also identified there was more of a need for a community park and sports complex in the Sauk Prairie area. A study conducted by the friends group found the athletic fields at the school district were being overused, he said.
Wildman said the park won’t only create less stress on the village’s current athletic facility’s, but also open the doors for opportunities to host tournaments and events in the village.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing for our community,” Wildman said.
Lehnan said the friends group held meetings over the years with both villages, the recreation commission and stakeholders about what the park would look like. He said the Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation group started in 2017 to start receiving donations for the project.
The Culver family, owners of the Culver’s restaurant franchise, opened its first location 35 years ago in Sauk City and has grown to 700 locations around the nation. Lea Culver, one of the company’s co-founders, said in the release and in a Jan. 6 interview giving the naming rights is a way to express gratitude to the Sauk Prairie area for supporting the business.
“It felt like a good thing to do to be able to give back to our community that we’ve grown our business in and partly as a thank you to everyone for supporting us,” Culver said in a separate interview with the Eagle Jan. 6.
Lehnan said more information about the park will be released in the coming weeks. A campaign kickoff open house is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vintage Brewing Company at 600 Water St., Sauk City for the public to learn more about the project. The event will feature a 3D flyover video to visualize the park. Another viewing of the flyover video is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27-Jan. 30 at Tools of Marketing at 1195 Sycamore St., Sauk City.
More information on the project is at www.spparksandrec.org or call 608-643-9784.
