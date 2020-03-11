Sauk Prairie couple reflect on 2019 floods

Amy and Jacob Mueller had just moved into their new house in Prairie du Sac when disaster struck.
The couple closed on their new house Feb. 25. They had moved everything in, including Jacob’s office for a recruiting firm he owns, and had not yet finished unpacking when their 1,100 square foot basement filled with over five feet of water in a two hour period when the Parkside Detention pond, about 450 yards away from their house, reached capacity March 14. The flooding was caused by rapid snow melt and the frozen ground.
The Walter Doll Detention Pond also reached capacity, causing water to spill onto roads, like Lueders Road and Broadway Street. Village Administrator Alan Wildman said in an email four homes reported having some type of damage from the flooding.
The couple said they wanted to share their story because they are concerned about the future of the residents in the Sauk Prairie area when it comes to flooding, especially when rapid snow melt from warmer temperatures and the still frozen ground overflows the detention ponds.
Jacob was out of state for work and Amy was a half hour away at her job in Spring Green when they received a call from a neighbor informing them of the amount of water around their house, which eventually broke through their patio basement door. Amy rushed home right away. Neighbors also rushed to their house to aid pumping the water out of their house, lowering the levels to four to six inches that night, the couple said.
Neighbors, friends and family assisted in cleaning up their house the day after, removing the drywall, carpet and flood damaged items from their house by the time Jacob got home the next day.
“The silver lining of everything is we have amazing neighbors and unfortunately and fortunately we met them through a pretty catastrophic experience,” Jacob Mueller said.
The couple said they found everything in their basement destroyed and nothing was salvageable. Jacob’s office equipment from chairs and desks to computers and furniture were lost. All electrical boards, furnace and hot water heater needed replacing as well as the gas fire place. Christmas ornaments and the couple’s wedding memorabilia were water damaged, as well as the extra bedding.
It isn’t only material items the couple lost when the water rushed through the house. They lost their six year old black lab, Caylee, they said.
The total damage to the couple’s house was $75,000, they said. Insurance only picked up $5,000 of the costs because they don’t have flood insurance and their house isn’t in a flood plain, the couple said.
The couple said they filed an insurance claim against the village to cover some of the costs, a process village officials informed them about. They decided to file the claim and hired a lawyer to do so in June 2019. The couple said their claim was denied in October 2019.
Village Administrator Alan Wildman said the village provided the Mueller’s a copy of the state statute on how to file a claim if they decided to go that route.
“When we provided them a form that actually was the state statute on how to file a claim, if they so choose to file one, so they would be aware of what the process was,” Wildman said. He didn’t comment on the reason why the village denied the Mueller’s claim.
Other than $10,000 for landscaping to fill in the walkout basement door with gravel and sand and replacing the necessities like the hot water heater, the Mueller’s said they haven’t spent any more money to fix the basement.
While it has to do with the financial burden from the damage, on top of just purchasing a house and missing work due to the floods, it is also because of the uncertainty of Mother Nature and doubt and mistrust in village officials to make decisions to prevent another flooding event from happening again.
Jacob Mueller is even renting an office space at another location outside of his home because of the uncertainty, he said.
“It’s hard being new to a place having something like that happen so traumatic right away and then feel comfortable settling back in,” Amy Mueller said, adding the emotions for both of them are still there one year later.
Jacob Mueller said he’s attended village board meetings in the past couple of months to hear information about Prairie du Sac’s next steps to prevent a similar situation from happening again. While the Mueller’s said they were satisfied about the progress Prairie du Sac has made, including purchasing pumps for $300,000, it doesn’t change the traumatic experience the couple faced over a year ago.
The couple also question why officials didn’t spring into action sooner before the water began to spill over the detention pond and finding solutions in the coming months rather than wait until close to a year.
“I think it’s going to be really hard to trust that decisions will be made in a timely manner to remedy the problem proactively before it actually becomes a problem,” Amy Mueller said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.