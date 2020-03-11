Sauk Prairie couple reflect on 2019 floods

Village Administrator Alan Wildman said the village provided the Mueller’s a copy of the state statute on how to file a claim if they decided to go that route.

“When we provided them a form that actually was the state statute on how to file a claim, if they so choose to file one, so they would be aware of what the process was,” Wildman said. He didn’t comment on the reason why the village denied the Mueller’s claim.

Other than $10,000 for landscaping to fill in the walkout basement door with gravel and sand and replacing the necessities like the hot water heater, the Mueller’s said they haven’t spent any more money to fix the basement.

While it has to do with the financial burden from the damage, on top of just purchasing a house and missing work due to the floods, it is also because of the uncertainty of Mother Nature and doubt and mistrust in village officials to make decisions to prevent another flooding event from happening again.

Jacob Mueller is even renting an office space at another location outside of his home because of the uncertainty, he said.