Sauk Prairie Cow Chip Committee hosting virtual fundraisers with festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Because the festival is one of the biggest events for many of the civic organizations, a Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the non-profit civic organizations that assist with the festival from the art fair and community club, which help sell food at the event. The fundraiser is to help those organizations recover some lost funds from the event not being held this year. A link is also available on the festival’s website.

Reuter said people who donate can choose the organization they want to give to or can donate and the committee will portion out the money depending on the organization’s revenue made last year. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help those organizations, she said. The Go Fund Me page launched July 17. So far, $275 has been raised according to the Go Fund Me page website.

Those who want to donate can do so online or checks can be made to the Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw. Donors can put in the memo a particular organization they want to donate to or the general fund to divide among the groups and mailed to the committee at PO Box 3 in Prairie du Sac 53578.