Sauk Prairie Cow Chip Committee hosting virtual fundraisers with festival cancelled due to COVID-19

With this year’s State Cow Chip Festival in Prairie du Sac cancelled due to COVID-19, some virtual fundraisers will be held for throwers to still get involved.
While there won’t be any of the festivities like the 5k run/walk and 10k run or music, people can participate in the toss virtually by purchasing a cow chip and a t-shirt for $30 and upload a video of themselves throwing the chip for the Cow Chip Committee to pick from. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for the organizations who help run the event.
Both registration and video information for the virtual cow chip toss is on the festival’s website. Vice President of the Cow Chip Festival Committee Marietta Reuter said the top videos will be chosen for the best style and throw. She said registrants have until August 15 to register and upload their video.
Reuter said the reason for cancelling this year’s live event was because it would be difficult to observe social distancing. If Marion Park, where the event is normally held, would close, there wouldn’t be a venue to host the event that draws about 40,000 people to the Sauk Prairie area per year. It is the first time the event’s been cancelled in its over 40-year history.
Because the festival is one of the biggest events for many of the civic organizations, a Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the non-profit civic organizations that assist with the festival from the art fair and community club, which help sell food at the event. The fundraiser is to help those organizations recover some lost funds from the event not being held this year. A link is also available on the festival’s website.
Reuter said people who donate can choose the organization they want to give to or can donate and the committee will portion out the money depending on the organization’s revenue made last year. The goal is to raise $50,000 to help those organizations, she said. The Go Fund Me page launched July 17. So far, $275 has been raised according to the Go Fund Me page website.
Those who want to donate can do so online or checks can be made to the Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw. Donors can put in the memo a particular organization they want to donate to or the general fund to divide among the groups and mailed to the committee at PO Box 3 in Prairie du Sac 53578.
Reuter said the fundraiser will be held until the usual day of the festival, which is normally Labor Day weekend.
The 43rd Annual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival was held Sept. 2 at Marion Park in Prairie du Sac. Besides the throw, event-goers could enjoy an arts and crafts fair, parade, musical entertainment and a variety of food vendors.