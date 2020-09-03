Sauk Prairie Eagle ceasing print publication

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capital Newspapers will cease print publication of the Sauk Prairie Eagle with the last edition being published Sept. 17.

Subscribers will receive a letter outlining their options and advertising account executives will be in contact with advertisers.

Capital Newspapers will continue to serve the area through our digital and print products including madison.com, wiscnews.com, Wisconsin State Journal, Baraboo News Republic and Badgerland Values.

News tips and releases can be sent to bnr-news@wiscnews.com.