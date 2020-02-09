Sauk Prairie eagle release draws estimated 1,200 people to witness three rehabilitated bald eagles released into wild

Randy Jurewicz was surprised by the amount of people at the VFW Park boat landing in Sauk City Feb. 8 to witness three rehabilitated juvenile bald eagles rejoin the wild.
While there wasn’t an official count, the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council member and the chairperson of the eagle release said he estimated about 1,200 people attended the release, the most ever present, when it was rescheduled.
“It was as big as the normal crowd despite the fact this was the only event happening today,” Jurewicz said. “I knew there was going to be hundreds and hundreds of people. I didn’t know there was going to be 1,200 people here.”
The bald eagle release was scheduled for the afternoon of Jan. 18, during Bald Eagle Watching Days, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The three released juvenile bald eagles, between 6 months and four years old, were rehabilitated by the Raptor Education Group, Inc., a non-profit organization that rehabilitates raptors and educates the public about wildlife. Executive Director Marge Gibson said the bald eagles are released every winter along the Wisconsin River in Sauk City because it’s a natural wintering area for the birds and the dam supplies plenty of fish for the eagles to eat.
Each of the bald eagles were given a tribal blessing by the Menominee Tribes Spiritual Leader Art Shegonee before being released by Gibson, Sauk City resident Donna Schmitz, and Raptors Education Group Director of Rehabilitation for Raptors Education Group Audrey Gossett. Each held one eagle at a time and waited for the bird to gain their focus before takeoff.
The event attracted people from the Sauk Prairie area and the state, some armed with binoculars and cameras. For Portage resident Amanda Albright it was the fifth bald eagle release she’s witnessed in Sauk City, after she wasn’t able to make this year’s Bald Eagle Watching Days due to car trouble, she said. She attended the release to watch the bald eagles return to the wild after rehabilitating from an injury.
"Just watching them get back to freedom, basically just getting well again and able to start their life," Albright said when asked why she attends the event.
Five-year-old Logan Clahn of Cottage Grove said it was “really cool” to watch the bald eagles soar across the Wisconsin River after being released. He had never seen an eagle up close before, he said.
Schmitz helped rescue the eagle earlier this year and took it to the Raptor Education Group for rehabilitation. The male eagle was hatched in March in Sauk City and came to the organization when it was five weeks old from lead poisoning, Gibson said. One of the released eagles was rehabilitated from lead poisoning and was hit by a car while the other was injured from a storm, Gibson said.
Schmitz said it was emotional releasing the bald eagle back into the wild and watched it reunite with its parents.
“I don’t have the words but I have the emotion,” Schmitz said. “It’s spiritual, it’s happy and relieved that this bird is going back into its natural habitat and it was born just about a mile from here.”
One 20-year-old female adult bald eagle with a wing injury wasn’t released because of a territorial adult pair already along the Wisconsin River that would made it difficult for a newly released bird to defend itself, Gibson said. Instead, she walked around the concrete boat launch holding the bald eagle so onlookers could see it up close, answering any questions and sharing information about the bird.
“It’s important walking the birds around and letting the little kids see and the people see," Gibson said. "They see them really close and they don’t get that opportunity very often."
Gibson said the adult eagle will probably be released sometime during the week of Feb. 10-14 at the Raptor Education Group’s property in Antigo.
Jurewicz said what makes the bald eagle release special is the opportunity for anyone to see a bald eagle up close before being released into its natural habitat after going through months of rehabilitation and the chance to learn more about the birds.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.