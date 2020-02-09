Sauk Prairie eagle release draws estimated 1,200 people to witness three rehabilitated bald eagles released into wild

Each of the bald eagles were given a tribal blessing by the Menominee Tribes Spiritual Leader Art Shegonee before being released by Gibson, Sauk City resident Donna Schmitz, and Raptors Education Group Director of Rehabilitation for Raptors Education Group Audrey Gossett. Each held one eagle at a time and waited for the bird to gain their focus before takeoff.

The event attracted people from the Sauk Prairie area and the state, some armed with binoculars and cameras. For Portage resident Amanda Albright it was the fifth bald eagle release she’s witnessed in Sauk City, after she wasn’t able to make this year’s Bald Eagle Watching Days due to car trouble, she said. She attended the release to watch the bald eagles return to the wild after rehabilitating from an injury.

"Just watching them get back to freedom, basically just getting well again and able to start their life," Albright said when asked why she attends the event.

Five-year-old Logan Clahn of Cottage Grove said it was “really cool” to watch the bald eagles soar across the Wisconsin River after being released. He had never seen an eagle up close before, he said.

