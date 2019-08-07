Nth Degree Real Estate Co-owner and Vice President of the Board of Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin Sommer Von Behren spotted something in the real estate market that caught her eye in 2018: more and more farms were going up for sale.
In 2019, the trend continues. “With the farms that are going on the market now, it isn’t the small family farm that is able to purchase the land, it’s the huge corporate farms,” Van Behren said. “I’ve heard from many people (who) feel like there’s such a divide between being a small farmer and a large farmer, and there’s almost no in between where you can be profitable.”
Local Farmers Craig and Tina Raschein have seen nearby farms go up for sale, which is a strange sight for them when, years ago, neighbors would discuss who might be interested in acquiring the land and come to an agreement among themselves before the farm ever needed to go on the market.
Tina said it is a remarkable experience to “see a neighboring farm adjacent to your farm go up for sale, and it was land we always talked about buying.”
Craig Raschein said the main driver is a halt to the farm expansions that drove sales for years.
“That’s how it was until the last couple of years really,” Craig Raschein said. “The dairies aren’t expanding (so) it isn’t like the neighbors need (land)... There’s so many fewer dairies that need more land, and that’s really what drove it for the last 20 years. As you expanded, you needed more land for (cows) you needed more land for feed.”
The Rascheins got out of dairy farming a year and a half ago. Now Craig raises heifers for another farm. Tina has a job off-farm that supplements their income. Their children have decided not to pursue farming as a career.
“Succession farming (and) the ability for a new generation to work on their family farm and own their family farm gets harder and harder (with) the costs of land and equipment,” Von Behren said. “It’s a lifetime commitment.”
The commitment is an expensive one.
“If our son or daughters wanted to farm, I probably would have been going another $2-5 million in debt just to make that happen,” Craig Raschein said. “It would have been a huge investment.”
Upgrading equipment and scaling up production is often necessary to stay competitive in farming, especially dairy, and the requisite debt loads can weigh heavily on a family for generations.
When he first built their barn, Craig said it cost $600-700 per stall, now it’s about 10 times that much, more if opting for the high technology options. “If you do a robotic system, you’re looking at $12,000 per stall,” Craig Raschein said.
The Rascheins are not alone in seeing upcoming generations turn to careers off the farm.
“When I went to grade school at Tower Rock, there were twenty-some kids in our class,” Craig Raschein said. “There were two kids who weren’t from a farm. By the time my daughter went to the same school, same class, there were two of them who were from a farm.”
Turning to different uses for the land, such as growing hemp, can be an option for some, but it often entails acquiring new equipment and making modifications to the farm itself. “We might have missed the boat on that one,” Tina said.
Some farms have turned to recreational buyers looking for hunting land. The Rascheins may sell pieces of their land, but Tina said they hope to keep the home farm and some of the surrounding area in the family if possible.
“These times are different,” Raschein said. “To do well before, you (just) had to work hard… these days there’s a lot of guys working really hard and they can’t make any money.”
