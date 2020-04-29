Sauk Prairie FFA running dairy campaign to support local farmers

"Seeing as though the FFA members were not able to convene according to our school district's policy during the pandemic, they agreed they could do their part to support dairy farmers by selling their baskets on Facebook to raise funds," Talford said.

The response was immediate, raising $3,600 for area farmers. The effort grew when Daryl Pulsfus got involved. Pulsfus, an agent at Rural Mutual Insurance Company in Prairie du Sac, had been working on his own to deliver milk to local residents. He asked community members to send donations to the school, which got together about 10 FFA Alumni members to deliver products weekly. The campaign had received $3,500 in donations as of April 24, while the FFA Alumni donated an additional $500.

"Our goal was initially to hand out one gallon of milk to every family requesting meals through our COVID-19 school lunch program," Talford said. "With our recent financial donations, we are looking to be able to give out two or more dairy products a week."

On April 22, the first delivery day, the group handed out a gallon of milk, one pound of cheese and one pound of butter to 220 families.