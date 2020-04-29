Sauk Prairie FFA running dairy campaign to support local farmers

The Sauk Prairie FFA has adjusted quickly to support an industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the local schools and economy began to shut down, the FFA acted fast. The organization, which is intended to develop leadership skills and prepare students for careers in the agriculture industry, is delivering dairy products to community members and has developed a dairy campaign that is benefiting local dairy farmers during the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
"This was a completely new program," said Troy Talford, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in the Sauk Prairie School District. "We saw some of our farmers being asked to scale their production back by 20 percent, so we wanted to do something to raise people’s awareness about the struggles of the farmers."
The idea started within the Wisconsin FFA family. The Granton FFA Alumni group donated milk within their community and challenged other FFA alumni groups to do the same.
"Our local FFA Alumni decided to step up to the challenge and partnered with the FFA students to get a campaign rolling," Talford said of how the campaign took shape at a local level.
Sauk Prairie's FFA students were prepared to help. Their annual March awards banquet, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, typically includes a free meal that is paid for by sponsor donations and a silent auction. The 25 baskets that were intended to be used during the silent auction were repurposed to support local farmers.
"Seeing as though the FFA members were not able to convene according to our school district's policy during the pandemic, they agreed they could do their part to support dairy farmers by selling their baskets on Facebook to raise funds," Talford said.
The response was immediate, raising $3,600 for area farmers. The effort grew when Daryl Pulsfus got involved. Pulsfus, an agent at Rural Mutual Insurance Company in Prairie du Sac, had been working on his own to deliver milk to local residents. He asked community members to send donations to the school, which got together about 10 FFA Alumni members to deliver products weekly. The campaign had received $3,500 in donations as of April 24, while the FFA Alumni donated an additional $500.
"Our goal was initially to hand out one gallon of milk to every family requesting meals through our COVID-19 school lunch program," Talford said. "With our recent financial donations, we are looking to be able to give out two or more dairy products a week."
On April 22, the first delivery day, the group handed out a gallon of milk, one pound of cheese and one pound of butter to 220 families.
"With the extension on the stay-at-home order, we will now be serving 270 families," Talford said, referencing Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus-response order that currently ends May 26. "We also gave out cheese curds to each family last week that were donated by Carr Valley Cheese. This week’s cheese was donated by Arena Cheese, and we have another round of cheese being donated in two weeks."
The FFA is also working to provide products to the local food pantry. Cash donations can also be made, and mailed to SP FFA at 105 Ninth St. in Prairie du Sac.
Plant sale moves online
The coronavirus has forced Sauk Prairie's FFA and horticulture classes to move their plant sale online. The annual event allows community members to purchase the bedding and landscape plants raised in the school greenhouse.
"This year we are moving to an online ordering system where people have to place their orders online and will be assigned a designated pick-up time to get their plants," Talford said, noting that the online order forms will be posted on www.saukprairieffa.org and the Sauk Prairie FFA Facebook page on Friday. "We will also have order forms in a bin by the greenhouse south door for those who do not have internet access."
All order forms are due by May 4, while pick-up times will be scheduled from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on May 5-7. A drive-thru sale will be held at the greenhouse from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 9, and again from 12-2 p.m. on May 10.
"It is hard to measure the demand at this point, but there has been a lot of questions about what our plans are," Talford said of how he expects the online sale to change the event. "We anticipate sales will be strong, as many people are wanting to spend time outside of their houses.
"The funds that we generate stay in a separate greenhouse account. Our goal is always to break even with our sale, but if we see a profit, we use those funds for improvements to school grounds landscapes, purchasing of horticultural lab supplies, and minor greenhouse repairs."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.