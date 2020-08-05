Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation campaign leads to $220,000 in donations

The Sauk Prairie Healthcare community was ready to give.
Eric and Irene Rapp and the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation provided a push this spring, and the community responded with $220,000 in donations for the hospital's COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Rapps, from Spring Green, provided the spark with a March 12 gift that provided the funds for Sauk Prairie Healthcare, which is located in Prairie du Sac, to purchase two Diversey ultraviolet lights for room disinfecting to help deal with the burgeoning pandemic.
“I get in my car and hear there’s a voicemail from Eric Rapp that says, ‘Hey Todd, I hear that maybe you and the hospital could use some help, give me a call,' " Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation executive director Todd Wuerger said Tuesday, noting that the foundation was previously having discussions about reallocating funds. "The hospital was giving me some information that they wanted to purchase these UV disinfectant systems, and they’re basically these robots you place in a patient room, an operating room or anywhere, and within three minutes it would kill all the pathogens in the environment. So they’re really useful when you have a COVID patient and you want to make sure that everything’s clean. They’re highly effective, but they’re also very expensive. They’re $30,000 apiece, and the hospital wanted to get two of them. So when Eric called, he said what do you need and I said, ‘Well, the hospital needs these disinfectant systems.’ And he said, ‘Let me talk to Irene about that and I’ll call you back.’ About an hour later, he calls back and says, ‘We want to help you with that.’ "
The foundation board went to work, shifting the plan for their spring newsletter to feature the Rapps. The story of their donation was placed on the front cover, while the newsletter encouraged the rest of the community to follow their lead and donate. The campaign worked to the tune of $220,000 over a two-month period after the newsletter went out in April.
"Upon the receipt of the Rapp’s gift, the foundation board mobilized to raise additional funds," said Jim Slattery, the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Board president and a former orthopedic surgeon. "Their donation set a great example for the community and was featured in the foundation’s newsletter, which was sent in early April. We expected a good response and were very pleased. There were 162 individual donors, 44 of whom were new donors. I cited the $220,000 amount... but that does not include gifts in kind, which would add several thousand dollars. Those gifts include over 2,000 hand-sewn masks that were used in the hospital, clinics and distributed in the community."
Furthermore, I-39 Supply arranged for three walk-in trailers that are being used as COVID-19 testing sites at Prairie Clinic and the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Lodi Clinic and the River Valley Clinic in Spring Green. The community responded quickly, with donations coming in until the foundation closed the books on the COVID-19 campaign on June 7.
“I don’t know what word to describe it, it’s almost very overwhelming," said Wuerger, who took on the executive director position in 2018. "You come in in April any given day and there’d be like 12 envelopes. … It was just unbelievable how much outpouring was coming in in such a short amount of time. Some of the donors wrote little thank you notes and personal notes.
“There were probably three main things that came together to make this campaign so successful. Number one, I think there was enough awareness in the media that we have a pandemic going on. This is real and we need your help. Two, it’s an incredibly supportive community. The history of this community is in a time of need, they will step up and help the community, whether it’s the hospital, the referendum that just passed or the outdoor recreation park — people that live here care about their community and they want to help when they can. And then the third thing is the Rapps. People know who they are and what they’re about, kind of what they stand for, so when they made that gift I think it really inspired other people to say, 'You know what? If they can do that, I can do something too.' Those three things together were the perfect ingredients to inspire such a great campaign in a short period of time."
When the donations started to slow down, the board examined a list of the hospital's needs and agreed to use the donations to purchase those items for the hospital.
“All the money we brought in, we would write a check back to the hospital to reimburse them or to supply them with the funding they needed to purchase all of these items that they weren’t planning on purchasing for the year," Wuerger said. "Powered air purifying respirators and all these things that the hospital had to purchase just to make sure you have a clean and safe environment for the staff and all the patients.
"In the end, what we raised for the campaign went to buy PAPRs, laptop computers, stethoscopes, Clorox Total 360 machines that clean guardrails and high-tough areas and a ventilator. ... We also used our former hospital. They called it Camp Wellspring, and they bought a bunch of cots so that staff could spend the night if they needed to."
The COVID-19 relief isn't the foundation's first successful capital campaign, including a $5 million campaign to build a new hospital in 2014. However, Slattery said the COVID-19 campaign is unique in that it was quick and started out of nowhere.
"I think that people saw images from the hospitals in New York, Italy and elsewhere as those places dealt with the pandemic, and took the threat seriously," Slattery said. "They recognized that adequate preparation would be costly and they wanted to help assure accessible testing and care close to home."
While the COVID-19 campaign is over, fundraising is ongoing. Despite the pandemic forcing the foundation to cancel its two major fundraising events for the year — the "For Goodness Sauk" social event and a golf tournament — the board continues to raise money for hospital needs, community grants and scholarship programs for hospital team members.
“The goal from the start was to make sure we could adequately prepare our staff to make sure they had the equipment and the protective layers to make sure that if they’re interacting with a COVID-positive patient that they didn’t know, that they just felt safe," Wuerger said. "In the end, I don’t think those goals have necessarily changed because if we encounter another surge, all this equipment that has been purchased and that they’ll probably continue wanting to purchase more of. I don’t see that changing at all.”
"As for any other organization, 2020 continues to be a challenging year for the foundation as we keep a close eye on our budget and make revisions as needed," Slattery said. "But we are deeply grateful to our donors who once again demonstrated their generous support."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.