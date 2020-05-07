Sauk Prairie Healthcare resumes services postponed due to COVID-19

Sauk Prairie Healthcare is resuming services that were postponed to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and will have several safety measures in place.
Specific services that are beginning to schedule appointments include surgery, specialty clinics, physical therapy and diagnostic imaging, Sauk Prairie Healthcare said in a May 1 press release.
CEO Shawn Lerch said in an interview the hospital started opening up the primary clinics to see in-person patients at its facilities in Mazomanie, Plain, River Valley and Lodi, and specialty clinics to semi-urgent surgeries the week of April 27 through May 1. The week of May 4 it will resume more elective outpatient procedures, he said. Those clinics have mainly been conducting telehealth operations to see patients remotely, Lerch said.
Similar to other hospitals around the nation, Sauk Prairie Healthcare delayed elective and non-urgent care to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Lerch didn’t specify how damaging the financial loss was from delaying surgeries. He said some staff chose to take voluntary layoffs.
Lerch said the hospital decided to resume delayed services based on best practices and criteria from Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state’s economy. The hospital also considered guidance from the CDC with seeing a 14-day downward trend in coronavirus cases as well as communication with the Sauk County Public Health Department.
Other criteria was having enough personal protective equipment if cases begin to surge, bed capacity and new testing capability not only at Sauk Prairie Healthcare but also its other surrounding hospitals, including in Madison.
“All of those metrics continue to be met and that allows us to move into the next phases as Gov. Evers’ has said to ‘turn the dial,’” Lerch said. “We’re going to slowly resume services to open up.”
Lerch said many people have stayed away from the hospital or delayed care due to fear or the Safer at Home order to keep people from making non-essential trips, a trend seen nationally with other hospitals.
“We really need people to come back so we can work with them on their health and wellness,” he said.
Safety measures are in place, including limiting the amount of visitors in the hospital and screening for everyone who walks into the facility from patients to visitors and employees, he said.
Anyone walking into the hospital, whether a patient or visitor, can bring their own cloth mask or will be given a mask after screening, Lerch said. While he didn’t give a time frame, he said visitor restrictions might be relaxed in the coming weeks depending on the continuous decline of COVID-19 cases. Updated visitor restrictions will be posted on Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Facebook and website, according to Lerch.
Lerch said measures are also being taken for cleanliness, including continuing to use cleaning solutions to kill all viruses, changing HVAC systems to enhance air circulation to reduce airborne spread, and communicating with a research team about other environmental control measures. The Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Foundation recently received a $60,000 donation to purchase two portable UV light systems to assist in the hospital’s cleaning efforts.
“We have to continue to be vigilant and continue with the preventative measures to what got us to flattening the curve around COVID-19,” Lerch said.
Spring Green couple gives $60,000 to Sauk Prairie Healthcare for cleaning equipment to kill COVID-19 virus
While he didn’t specify numbers of COVID-19 cases Sauk Prairie Healthcare has seen, he said the amount of patients treated with the illness was low, which he attributes to the community taking measures to flatten the curve as well as staff taking the proper safety measures to isolate those patients and following infection control practices.
The Sauk County Health Department reported 68 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the county as of May 5.
“We’ve been really good here in this area about flattening the curve,” Lerch said. “The team here truly prepared and they followed all infection control practices and made that a safe process.”
Lerch said those who have a scheduled appointment or need care, including emergency care, can just show up. He said people should still continue to practice proper guidelines for hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Please practice those things that got us to this point,” he said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.