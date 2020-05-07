Sauk Prairie Healthcare resumes services postponed due to COVID-19

Other criteria was having enough personal protective equipment if cases begin to surge, bed capacity and new testing capability not only at Sauk Prairie Healthcare but also its other surrounding hospitals, including in Madison.

“All of those metrics continue to be met and that allows us to move into the next phases as Gov. Evers’ has said to ‘turn the dial,’” Lerch said. “We’re going to slowly resume services to open up.”

Lerch said many people have stayed away from the hospital or delayed care due to fear or the Safer at Home order to keep people from making non-essential trips, a trend seen nationally with other hospitals.

“We really need people to come back so we can work with them on their health and wellness,” he said.

Safety measures are in place, including limiting the amount of visitors in the hospital and screening for everyone who walks into the facility from patients to visitors and employees, he said.