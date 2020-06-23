Sauk Prairie Heroes for Honor to honor Wisconsin veterans with multi-community car caravan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Out of respect for local veterans whose honor flights were cancelled due to COVID-19, Heroes for Honor will lead a car caravan through several southern Wisconsin communities June 27.

According to Sauk Prairie Heroes for Honor chairman Bob Kelter, the planning for this event began earlier in June, in concert with Badger Honor Flight. Kelter said that the team at BHF had been looking for an opportunity to honor veterans after flights were cancelled in light of the coronavirus.

“It just was hatched to us last week,” Kelter said. “So we put all this together pretty quickly. They’d been working on it for a while, but they reached out to certain volunteers to serve as team captains last week.”

Kelter said that the cancellations were necessary, as many of the veterans are older and more vulnerable to the spread of the virus, but that the caravan will observe precautionary measures for the safety of all involved. He expects that participants will wear masks and keep social distancing practices, and he is looking to build up a sizable contingent of volunteers for the caravan to keep one-on-one contact to a minimum with anyone who may be vulnerable.