Sauk Prairie Heroes of Honor Caravan salutes veterans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie Heroes of Honor chapter honored area veterans who were supposed to attend this year's Badger Honor Flight.

With this year's honor flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers with the organization held a car caravan Operation Resilience to deliver gift bags and yard signs outside the homes of 15 area veterans from Prairie du Sac, Baraboo, Lake Delton, Mazomanie and Cross Plains who were supposed to go on the trip. Five total veterans were recognized in Prairie du Sac.

The caravan was led by local EMS, followed by the fire department and police department from each community.

Additional photos from the caravan are on our website www.saukprairieeagle.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.