Sauk Prairie High School alumni living dream as performers in New York City

“This first year was kind of our test run to see if there was interest in it,” Porubsky said.

He said the NYC Street Theater's plan is to open auditions to other performance schools in New York in January.

The group follows state restrictions to host outdoor performances, including wearing face shields and setting up a perimeter to maintain six feet of social distance from the audience and performers, he said. The group has been hosting performances in subway terminals due to COVID-19 restrictions on sound permits, Porubsky said. There's a donation page on its website.

“We’re really just having a blast getting music theater back out into the streets of New York,” Porubsky said.

Many of their performers hail from Virginia, South Carolina, Illinois, Washington state and Wisconsin. While the organization has its own performers, Porubsky said the hope is to invite guest performers in the near future.

“One of our goals is just kind of be a building block for people’s careers and be something that people are proud of being a part of,” he said.