Sauk Prairie local election results

Voters in Wisconsin went to the polls April 7. Due to conditions surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak and an extension of the absentee ballot deadline, results are being released April 13. Here are the local results:
Sauk Prairie voters voted to approve a $64.9 million referendum during the April 7 election.
According to unofficial results announced April 13, voters approved the referendum by a vote of 2,774 to 1,844. The results will be certified at a Board of Canvassers meeting April 14.
Of the $64.9 million, about $40 million will go towards upgrades and renovations to the high school, including building an addition for relocation of the main office, classrooms, and a new pool. About $8 million is earmarked for a new athletic facility, and $5 million will go towards upgrades for Merrimac Community Charter School, according to Superintendent Jeff Wright. Sauk Prairie High School is about 60 years old.
In other election results for the region, current Sauk Prairie School Board member and Treasurer Mary Ann Marx narrowly defeated challenger Amy Alt for a seat on the board by a margin of 1,840 to 1,785. School Board President Richard Judge won his reelection bid unchallenged.
The Sauk City Board of Trustees had three seats up for election, with five candidates vying for the at large seats. Amy Krumenauer led all candidates with 568 votes, and Jeffrey Boll and Abigail Butson-Strunz received 458 votes and 499 votes, respectively, to win the other two seats. Jonathan Cody received 435 votes, and Daniel Kelter received 419 votes.
Prairie du Sac had three at large seats up for election on the Board of Trustees and three candidates running. Craig Bender received 1,136 votes, Lauri Meixelsperger received 1,071 votes, and Andrew Strathman received 998 votes.
In Merrimac, both George Naxera and James Malmberg received 163 votes for the Village Trustee position. Two seats were available.
Sauk Prairie School District:
Referendum:
Yes 2,774
No 1,844
Board member:
Mary Ann Marx 1,840
Amy Alt 1,785
Board member:
Richard Judge 3,322
Sauk City:
Board of Trustees:
Amy Krumenauer 568
Jeffrey Boll 458
Abigail Butson-Strunz 499
Jonathan Cody 435
Daniel Kelter 419
Prairie du Sac:
Board of Trustees:
Craig Bender 1,136
Lauri Meixelsperger 1,071
Andrew Strathman 998
Merrimac:
Board of Trustees:
George Naxera 163
James Malmberg 163
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.