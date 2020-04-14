Sauk Prairie local election results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters in Wisconsin went to the polls April 7. Due to conditions surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak and an extension of the absentee ballot deadline, results are being released April 13. Here are the local results:

Sauk Prairie voters voted to approve a $64.9 million referendum during the April 7 election.

According to unofficial results announced April 13, voters approved the referendum by a vote of 2,774 to 1,844. The results will be certified at a Board of Canvassers meeting April 14.

Of the $64.9 million, about $40 million will go towards upgrades and renovations to the high school, including building an addition for relocation of the main office, classrooms, and a new pool. About $8 million is earmarked for a new athletic facility, and $5 million will go towards upgrades for Merrimac Community Charter School, according to Superintendent Jeff Wright. Sauk Prairie High School is about 60 years old.

In other election results for the region, current Sauk Prairie School Board member and Treasurer Mary Ann Marx narrowly defeated challenger Amy Alt for a seat on the board by a margin of 1,840 to 1,785. School Board President Richard Judge won his reelection bid unchallenged.