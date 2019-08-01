Two weeks ago, Future Farmers of America held a five day New Century Farmer Conference focused on equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to pursue a career in agriculture. The national conference is capped at 40-50 people and requires an application process. This year, two of the young participants were Sauk Prairie area locals: Emily Matzke of Sauk City and Sam Peetz of North Freedom.
“It’s the only conference offered by the national FFA organization solely created for students that are interested in production agriculture (and) intending to go back to the family farm or start a farm themselves,” said FFA Team Lead Blaze Currie. “It’s a national conference so students come from all over… a big part of it is getting to meet their peers who have similar interests to them from all over the United States. They get to hear from industry leaders about topics related to production agriculture, they go on tours, they get to see the latest technology.”
For Matzke, agriculture has been a lifelong passion.
“Here at Sauk Prairie High School, I joined the FFA (and) took as many agriculture education classes as I could fit into my schedule,” Matzke said. “I had my lightbulb moment where I realized agriculture is where I want to build my career and life.”
Matzke is currently a student at UW-Madison pursuing degrees in animal science and life science communication. The degrees compliment one another in that they enable her to “not only understand the science in what we do in agriculture but also have the skills to share that story,” Matzke said.
Matzke said the tough times for agriculture are not lost on young people. “It’s probably one of the worst eras of agriculture in a while just in terms of the economy,”Matzke said. “We all have to have a good business IQ. Not only do we need to have the skills to understand our operation… we’re going to need to understand the finances and the business as well.”
Currie said the FFA conference is designed to equip young prospective farmers with the tools they need to set practical goals.
“There’s a big section of the conference involving farm business management and finance,” Currie said. “They start thinking about what’s realistic. What they’re going to be able to do within reason… We lean into the things that are often not the fun, cool topics. It’s often not fun to think about farm finance (but) it’s vital.”
Being a select group, the topic of farm finance doesn’t deter attendees.
“I don’t mean it as a derogatory term, but these are farm nerds, they really are,” Currie said. “These are the people who are most passionate about making their operation work. And sometimes I think in their home communities they have a hard time finding someone like themselves (and) they meet each other and say ‘wow, I didn’t know there was anybody else like me in the world, you’re a farm nerd too… I think it’s validating for them to realize there are other people just like them.”
For Sam Peetz, learning how to make a farm operation work is anything but boring. I love “seeing where my food comes from and understanding all that,” Peetz said. “I’m always trying to learn more.”
Peetz is currently a student at UW-Platteville studying dairy science and agriculture business.
“I’d like to be my own boss. I’d like to be my own dairy farmer,” Peetz said. “But there’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of things that go into that, and a lot of scary things for someone who’s 21 years old to think about… That’s what the conference is trying to help a lot of kids with.”
Sometimes it can help to look abroad for solutions.
“This last semester I went and studied abroad,”Peetz said. “I studied international dairy management at a school in the Netherlands… it’s just really eye opening, there’s a lot going on outside of south central Wisconsin.”
Peetz’s long term goal is to maintain a small herd of cows and process the milk on-farm.
For Matzke, the ultimate goal is combining a well established Wisconsin agricultural product with a less well known one. She hopes to one day produce wine ice cream.
“In Wisconsin, we’re known for our dairy but we also have quite a popular wine industry here too,” Matzke said. “I thought it would be a really cool way to not only have a new market for the milk and have new products but also to highlight more than just the dairy in Wisconsin.”
Currie said one of the purposes of the conference is to help FFA members like Peetz and Matzke determine what they want to achieve through their work in the agriculture industry and how to get there.
“All of the participants leave with a framed, typed out mission statement that expresses in their own words the type of operation they intend to have,” Currie said.
After meeting like minded people from all over the country and sitting down with industry experts to lay out their plans for the future, the Sauk Prairie area has two locals ready for whatever the evolving world of agriculture throws their way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)