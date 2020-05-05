Sauk Prairie Police Department buys land from school district for $1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk Prairie Police Department has spent at least 20 years searching for a permanent home.

All it took was $1, as the Sauk Prairie School District offered to sell a plot of land next to Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac to the police department in order to further strengthen the relationship between the entities.

"The police department approached us about that piece of land, and we thought it was a great opportunity to put the police department on the same roads as four of our schools, and closer to all of them to increase student safety," Sauk Prairie Superintendent Jeff Wright said of the land, which is located on the corner of Broadway Street and 13th Street. "The police department made us an offer, and we countered with $1 because we feel the taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for the land twice."

Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz wasn't prepared for that generous offer when he was asked to attend a school board meeting this winter. Wright had asked Strunz to attend, saying he should be there in case the school board had any follow-up questions from his last visit.