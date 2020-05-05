Sauk Prairie Police Department buys land from school district for $1

The Sauk Prairie Police Department has spent at least 20 years searching for a permanent home.
All it took was $1, as the Sauk Prairie School District offered to sell a plot of land next to Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac to the police department in order to further strengthen the relationship between the entities.
"The police department approached us about that piece of land, and we thought it was a great opportunity to put the police department on the same roads as four of our schools, and closer to all of them to increase student safety," Sauk Prairie Superintendent Jeff Wright said of the land, which is located on the corner of Broadway Street and 13th Street. "The police department made us an offer, and we countered with $1 because we feel the taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for the land twice."
Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz wasn't prepared for that generous offer when he was asked to attend a school board meeting this winter. Wright had asked Strunz to attend, saying he should be there in case the school board had any follow-up questions from his last visit.
When the topic came up on the agenda, "(Wright) read this whole statement, and then when he gets to the end of it, he makes a recommendation to the school board, he says 'I recommend that the school board sell the property in question to the Sauk Prairie Police Commission and I also suggest that we counter their offer to purchase the property for $270,000 by agreeing to sell it for $1," Strunz said of the meeting. "And I was just like, 'What? What just happened?' When you're sitting there and you hear that they want to counter your first offer, your first instinct is that they are going to ask for more money for it. ... And then when they turned around and countered with $1, it was just amazing.
"I think for the first time in my career I was speechless for a little while."
The sale works on a number of levels. The school district, which didn't want a business located so close to a school that served kindergarten through second grade, is happy to have the police department closer to its schools.
"It's community land that should be used for a good purpose," said Wright, who was promoted from assistant superintendent to superintendent at the start of the 2019-20 school year. "We wouldn't let a business go in there, or a strip mall, so I think it's going to be a great way to use that piece of public land for public good.
"It's down the street from our high school and middle school, it's on the same parcel as one of our elementary schools, and we have two country schools and both of them there's easier access from this corner from where the police department currently is."
The sale allows the police department to keep building a relationship with students while getting a larger, more modern building that is located in a central part of town.
"We have easy access to all the major highways in town," Strunz said. "It's a very visible location in an area of Prairie du Sac that is seeing a lot of residential growth to the northwest. It's a large enough piece of property to allow us to build a modern police facility that will last the communities for many years to come. The police commission focused on something to be used well into the future. We didn't want to buy a small piece of property and use the Band-Aid approach again to build something that will last 10 years, and then we'd have this conversation again."
The Sauk Prairie Police Department is currently located on the bottom floor of 726 Water Street in Sauk City, in a building that it rents from the village of Sauk City. The police department has been in the 5,000-square-foot space since it remodeled the lower level in 2001, while the village continues to use the upper level.
The police department also pays utilities for a roughly 7,000-square-foot garage in Prairie du Sac. The new facility will mean officers only need to report to one location, while the size of the overall space will nearly double in the expected 26,000-square-foot new building.
Strunz, who took over as acting chief in 1998, said that the police commission had its eye on the school district's land for a while. He was talking with Wright about a different plot of land owned by the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni when the location near Bridges Elementary came up in conversation.
"I had mentioned to him that we had considered the school district's property on the corner, but we anticipated that they would want to sell that for more of a premium because it's a prime commercial location," Strunz said. "He looked at me and said, 'No, actually the school board has talked about it and we don't feel it's appropriate to have a commercial site right next to the school. And because of that, we're going to be selective of who we sell that to.' So that's how the conversation got started, he said that in his opinion he thought having a police department next door would be a great use of that property. We already partner on so many different things that he thought that it made a lot of sense.
"I hear horror stories all across the state where school districts and police departments are at odds with each other. Here, we really pride ourselves on the relationship that we've developed with the school district."
The blank plot of land also gives the police commission an opportunity to construct a building specifically for a police headquarters after nearly 20 years of working out of a remodeled bank.
The process has been slightly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two entities are in the final stages of closing the purchase, while eight architectural firms submitted proposals. When Gov. Tony Evers enacted a statewide stay-at-home order that made public meetings unrealistic, the Sauk Prairie Police Commission shifted its operations and held its first virtual meeting. The top two architecture firms gave virtual presentations, and the commission plans to select one May 13.
Strunz anticipates the property will go out to bid for construction late this year or early in January, with construction expected to start next spring. The coronavirus will play a part in the construction, as the police commission will try to create a safety-conscious environment.
"We asked both architectural firms to make suggestions about how we make a safer police facility from an air quality standpoint, from an air purifying standpoint, and how you design work spaces that naturally allow for social distancing within the work place," Strunz said. "We're very similar to many other places where we have officers and office staff that work in very closely-confined quarters right now. We have an opportunity here to use some of what we've learned while dealing with this pandemic to design a safer facility for our staff.
"Things I would have never thought about when building our new facility are now hot topics moving forward, because we now know what the new normal is and what we may have to deal with."
