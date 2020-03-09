Sauk Prairie police identify second person of interest in attempted homicide

The Sauk Prairie police department identified a second person of interest in an attempted homicide on the morning of March 9, expanding their investigation and search.

At approximately 11 a.m. on March 9, multiple shots were fired on the 200 block of Monroe Street in the village of Sauk Prairie. A man was taken to the local hospital, but authorities have not identified him or spoken to his condition.

According to a press release from police chief Jerry Strunz, authorities are in search of both the previously identified Gunnar Tempest, 23, and new person of interest Logan Owen, 18. While Strunz said that Owen and Tempest were both relevant to the investigation, he did not say if either is suspected in the shooting.

While Tempest has a criminal record stretching back to 2014, Owen’s only charge is failing to wear a seatbelt while driving in Lake Delton back in July 2018. Both are Reedsburg natives, but Strunz did not speak to any prior connection between Owen and Tempest.