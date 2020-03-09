Sauk Prairie police identify second person of interest in attempted homicide

The Sauk Prairie police department identified a second person of interest in an attempted homicide on the morning of March 9, expanding their investigation and search.
At approximately 11 a.m. on March 9, multiple shots were fired on the 200 block of Monroe Street in the village of Sauk Prairie. A man was taken to the local hospital, but authorities have not identified him or spoken to his condition.
According to a press release from police chief Jerry Strunz, authorities are in search of both the previously identified Gunnar Tempest, 23, and new person of interest Logan Owen, 18. While Strunz said that Owen and Tempest were both relevant to the investigation, he did not say if either is suspected in the shooting.
While Tempest has a criminal record stretching back to 2014, Owen’s only charge is failing to wear a seatbelt while driving in Lake Delton back in July 2018. Both are Reedsburg natives, but Strunz did not speak to any prior connection between Owen and Tempest.
Tempest has short brown hair, a goatee and a tattoo of a bird on his neck. Owen has blond hair, a mole on his forehead and braces. Sauk Prairie police are also searching for a 2003 Buick Century with substantial rusting and damage to the passenger-side door, with Wisconsin license plate ACY7614. Strunz also advised that Owen and Tempest could also be in a red 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Wisconsin license plate AHY7310.
Anyone who sees Tempest, Owen or either of their vehicles is advised not to approach, and instead contact the Sauk Prairie police department at 608-355-4495.